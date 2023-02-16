Deals: Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch hits $250, GoPro HERO 11 Black $429, Pixel 7/Pro, more

All of today’s best deals are now live for Thursday, with one of the first chances to save on the new Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch going live at $250. That’s alongside the second-best price yet on GoPro HERO 11 Black at $429 being joined by ongoing pre-paid Pixel 7/Pro offers from $419. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch complements your fitness journey

Amazon now offers the Fitbit Sense 2 Advanced Health and Fitness Smartwatch for $250 in all three styles. Normally fetching $300, you’re looking at one of the first price cuts to date at $50 off. Its the best we’ve seen since the start of the year and comes within $20 of that mention. As the latest flagship wearable from Fitbit, the new Sense 2 improves on the original by packing some new health monitoring tech into a slimmer wrist-friendly design than before.

Alongside all of the other ways it has been able to keep tabs on fitness, there’s now a stress-monitoring EDA sensor which joins the built-in GPS, heart rate sensor, and sleep monitoring tech. There’s still six-day battery life, as well as everything else you can read all about in our launch coverage.

Take GoPro HERO 11 Black on last-minute ski trips at $429

Last fall saw GoPro debut its latest action camera with a number of quality of life changes, and today the second-best price is dropping to get you ready for all of that upcoming outdoor spring action. Courtesy of Amazon, the GoPro HERO 11 Black is now marked down to $429. Normally fetching $500, you’re looking at $71 in savings to go alongside the second-lowest price we’ve seen so far. This comes within $31 of the all-time low and is only the second price cut in the past few months. GoPro HERO 11 Black arrives with a set of refreshed features that all come centered around the same design as previous-generation models. The real star of the show is the 1/1.9-inch sensor which can handle taking 27MP photos at an 8:7 aspect ratio. Throw in 10-bit color, as well as SuperPhoto and HDR modes to make full use of the GP2 chipset. Then there are a collection of new software features that make it easier than ever to share photos and videos to social media or to your device to edit. Our hands-on review breaks down exactly what to expect from all of the new features, as well.

Visible Valentine’s Day sale on Pixel 7/Pro still live from $419

Visible today is launching a Valentine’s Day sale that’s taking 30% off select pre-paid smartphones while also bundling in gift cards to retailers of your choice. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick from the savings event delivers one of the best values to date on Google’s latest Pixel 7 Pro 128GB at $629. Bundled with a $200 gift card, this discount delivers $270 in savings from the usual $899 going rate and undercuts the unlocked price cut via Amazon by an extra $120. The added gift card credit stacks this offer up to a $470 value and the best discount we’ve ever seen.

Packed into a refreshed design that still delivers the same size 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz screen as before, Pixel 7 Pro arrives as Google’s most capable handset yet. The updated build also houses a new camera assembly on the back of the handset, which comes centered around a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide lens, and upgraded 48MP telephoto zoom capabilities. All of that comes powered by the new second-generation Tensor G2 chip which is complemented by 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. We break down all of the details in our hands-on review, as well.

Those same gift card savings are also applying to the new Google Pixel 7, with Visible offering the 128GB model for $419 with a $200 credit in tow. Pixel 7 arrives with much of the same enhancements as its larger counterpart, coming centered around a 6.3-inch FHD display that now boasts a faster 90Hz refresh rate with 1,400-nit peak brightness. There’s much of the same Tensor G2 performance, as well as a dual sensor rear camera array that comes outfitted into a refreshed design. You’d more regularly pay $599 for the handset, with a $499 sale price over at Amazon even being beaten by today’s offer. You can also get a better idea of what to expect from our hands-on review.

