A music video that takes place inside Google Meet now exists

After an eight-year gap, Tanlines on Tuesday announced a new album called The Big Mess coming in May. Ahead of that, they released a new song called “Outer Banks” that uses Google Meet as the setting for a music video.
The music video pretty faithfully replicates the Google Meet web UI from the presentation — using the existing Figma integration — to the video feeds and controls. One nice detail is how the meeting code is the band name, while even Meet reactions, speaker indicators, background blur, and in-call messaging are portrayed.
“Confidential & Proprietary” slides (by Tanlines Enterprises LLC) are used to show the song’s lyrics. (Some of the slides are pretty hilarious, like: SEO hacking popular Netflix show Outer Banks.)
Star Quality Studio is credited for this Google Meet music video’s “Design & Production.”
The Big Mess arrives on May 19, which is exactly eight years after “Highlights.” Fun fact: Vocalist Eric Emm is Joshua Topolsky’s brother.
