A music video that takes place inside Google Meet now exists

Abner Li

- Feb. 22nd 2023 2:55 am PT

0 Comments

After an eight-year gap, Tanlines on Tuesday announced a new album called The Big Mess coming in May. Ahead of that, they released a new song called “Outer Banks” that uses Google Meet as the setting for a music video

The music video pretty faithfully replicates the Google Meet web UI from the presentation — using the existing Figma integration — to the video feeds and controls. One nice detail is how the meeting code is the band name, while even Meet reactions, speaker indicators, background blur, and in-call messaging are portrayed. 

“Confidential & Proprietary” slides (by Tanlines Enterprises LLC) are used to show the song’s lyrics. (Some of the slides are pretty hilarious, like: SEO hacking popular Netflix show Outer Banks.)

Star Quality Studio is credited for this Google Meet music video’s “Design & Production.”

The Big Mess arrives on May 19, which is exactly eight years after “Highlights.” Fun fact: Vocalist Eric Emm is Joshua Topolsky’s brother.

More on Google Meet:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Meet

Google Meet

About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com