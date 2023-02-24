Gmail getting 2-pane view on Android foldables

After a slew of tablet optimizations for Workspace and other Google apps, Gmail for Android is now getting a 2-pane view on foldables.

Android foldable-device users have been able to access a 2-pane view for Google Meet and Gmail. We’re excited to announce this also includes the Chat tab in the Gmail app.

This 2-pane Gmail layout is similar to what’s already available on tablets, with foldables (like the Galaxy Z Fold 4) previously just using the phone UI and stretching things out on the internal display.

In Gmail, you see a list of messages at the left, with the search bar above it. The Compose FAB is also found on this side of the screen.

On the other half is a full message with the ability to expand, and a tall Material You bottom bar (with labels, which have been removed elsewhere) spanning the entire width of your foldable. On wider screens (like tablets), Google previously showed off a navigation rail in use.

The email is shown in a light container, while the rest of the page has a blue background. This matches Material You Gmail on the web today.

Google Meet/Duo on tablets last year added a dual-pane view to show call details and history on the same screen, while such a layout also makes a great deal of sense for Google Chat.

Google says “this is now available.”

