Gmail getting 2-pane view on Android foldables

Abner Li

- Feb. 24th 2023 3:19 pm PT

Apps & Updates
0 Comments

After a slew of tablet optimizations for Workspace and other Google apps, Gmail for Android is now getting a 2-pane view on foldables.

Android foldable-device users have been able to access a 2-pane view for Google Meet and Gmail. We’re excited to announce this also includes the Chat tab in the Gmail app. 

This 2-pane Gmail layout is similar to what’s already available on tablets, with foldables (like the Galaxy Z Fold 4) previously just using the phone UI and stretching things out on the internal display.

In Gmail, you see a list of messages at the left, with the search bar above it. The Compose FAB is also found on this side of the screen. 

On the other half is a full message with the ability to expand, and a tall Material You bottom bar (with labels, which have been removed elsewhere) spanning the entire width of your foldable. On wider screens (like tablets), Google previously showed off a navigation rail in use. 

Gmail foldable

The email is shown in a light container, while the rest of the page has a blue background. This matches Material You Gmail on the web today.

Google Meet/Duo on tablets last year added a dual-pane view to show call details and history on the same screen, while such a layout also makes a great deal of sense for Google Chat.

Google says “this is now available.”

More on Gmail:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Gmail

Gmail

About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com