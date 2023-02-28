Deals: Sony LinkBuds/S now on sale from $130, Anker PowerHouse stations from $187, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by Sony’s unique LinkBuds/S true wireless earbuds, which are on sale from $130. That’s alongside a chance to be ready for power outages and more with Anker’s PowerHouse 256Wh power station, which falls to one of the best prices yet at $187. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Sony’s unique LinkBuds/S true wireless earbuds now on sale from $130

Best Buy is now offering the Sony LinkBuds S True Wireless Earbuds for $130. Down from $198, these are now on sale for only the second time this year. Dropping by $68, this is the second-best price to date at within $2 of the all-time low. It’s the best since over Black Friday and clocks in at $13 under our previous mention. We’re expecting Amazon to match, though pricing is at $148 for all three styles currently. Delivering what Sony contends are the world’s smallest and lightest hi-res earbuds with noise cancellation, the brand has packed its Integrated Processor V1 into a refreshed design. Alongside blocking out ambient audio, there’s also six hours of battery life that extends by another 20 with the charging case, as well as a new software feature that allows the LinkBuds S to take the wearer’s environment into mind to adjust the listening experience. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our launch coverage, as well.

Joining the S variety above, Amazon now offers the Sony LinkBuds True Wireless Earbuds for $148 in two colorways. Normally fetching $178, today’s offer amounts to $30 in savings and matches the second-best price to date. It’s only the second discount of the year and best since back over the holidays.

Taking a hardware approach to the software transparency mode feature, Sony’s new LinkBuds are centered around open ring-style drivers that all sound to naturally passthrough from the outside world. Our hands-on review explores what to expect on that front, though the spoiler is that these are ideal for public transportation commuters and the like. The Sony V1 processor balances the sound profile and rounds out the package alongside 20-hour battery life, IPX4 water-resistance, and an ultra-compact charging case.

Anker’s PowerHouse 256Wh power station falls to $187

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting several of its portable power stations, all of which are headlined by the PowerHouse 256Wh model at $187. Down from $250, this is one of the best discounts we’ve seen to date at 25% off. It’s $13 under our previous mentions as well as the Black Friday offer, and marks the lowest we’ve seen in months. It is the second-best discount to date, too. Packing all of Anker’s usual portable power station perks into a redesigned package, this more recent offering arrives with an internal 256Wh battery. That pairs with a multitude of ports for refueling your everyday carry like two AC outlets, a 60W USB-C PD port, dual USB-A slots, and a car socket, all of which share 200W of power between them. An integrated LED light on the front and carrying handle make it an even better companion for camping, or just having on-hand for power outages at home.

Samsung’s PRO Endurance 256GB memory card matches low at $30

Amazon is now offering the Samsung PRO Endurance 256GB MicroSDXC Memory Card for $30. Originally over $50 when it launched in mid-2022, these days it carries a regular price of $40 directly from Samsung and at Amazon. Today’s deal matches both our previous mention and the best price we have tracked there as well. Anyone familiar with our review will know the PRO Endurance lineup is geared toward always-on camera setups, whether it’s an action camera or your home security system. Favoring reliability and constant data writing capabilities over speed, the PRO Endurance records and rewrites up to 140,000 hours reliably, according to Samsung, with a five-year warranty included in the purchase. You can read about the Samsung six-proof protection against the elements and inclement weather right here.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Alienware AW920H headset review: Wireless, ANC, and Bluetooth on a budget? [Video]

Logitech Astro A30 review: Is it the last gaming headset you’ll ever need? [Video]

Review: WD_BLACK SN850X is its fastest SSD yet at 7,300 MB/s [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: