Deals: Samsung Galaxy S22/+ 256GB smartphones from $701, Amazfit GTR 3 smartwatch, more

All of today’s best deals are now on tap and headlined by the best prices of the year on Samsung Galaxy S22/+ smartphones from $701. Also getting in on the best price yet savings, Amazfit’s extra stylish stainless steel GTR 3 Pro smartwatch has dropped to $192 alongside a pair of Anker USB-C GaN chargers from $19. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Discounts make Samsung Galaxy S22/+ 256GB smartphones a better value

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $861. Typically selling for $1,050, today’s offer is marking down the elevated capacity by $189 in order to deliver the first notable price cut of the year. It lands at the third-best discount to date, too. Delivering more of a mid-range experience compared to the flagship Ultra counterpart, the Galaxy S22+ still arrives with plenty of notable features even if it’s no longer the latest and greatest. Powering the entire experience including the 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display and its 120Hz refresh rates is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, which still handles daily usage without breaking a sweat. There’s also a 50MP triple camera array around back. Take a closer look at what to expect in our review.

Samsung’s previous-generation entry-level smartphone is also getting in on the savings this morning, dropping the Galaxy S22 256GB down to $701. Typically fetching $850, you’re looking at $149 in savings to coincide with the third-best discount yet. It’s the best in over a month, too.

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 smartphone arrives as the brand’s now previous-generation entry-level offering that still packs plenty of flagship features. Everything is centered around a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display backed by a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. There’s also the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC to drive the handset alongside a 3,700mAh battery to boot for all-day usage. Around back is a triple-sensor 8K camera array. Get a closer look at what to expect in our hands-on launch coverage.

New low drops Amazfit’s extra stylish stainless steel GTR 3 Pro smartwatch to $192

Amazon is now offering the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Limited Edition for $192. Normally fetching $250, you’re looking at a new all-time low on this more premium smartwatch style. This is only the second discount since launching back in June and delivers $50 in savings in the process. Arriving as the brand’s latest flagship wearable with a more elegant twist, the new GTR 3 Pro packs a 1.45-inch AMOLED circular display backed by 5ATM water-resistance and an equally-rugged focus for the rest of the build.

Well-equipped on the actual feature side of the experience, you’ll be able to rely on a myriad of sensors to track blood oxygen levels, heart rate, 150 different workouts, and more. Not to mention, 12-day battery life and hands-free access to Alexa. All of that is packed into a hand-polished stainless steel case that comes backed by a matching leather band. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Anker’s latest Nano 3 USB-C GaN chargers on sale from $19

Anker just released its latest USB-C charger earlier in the month, and today we’re tracking a new all-time low. If the launch discount that arrived earlier in March wasn’t enough to have you add one to your everyday carry, Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now dropping prices lower. Right now, the new 47W Nano 3 USB-C GaN Charger is down to $32 in all three styles. You’d more regularly pay $40, with today’s offer amounting to 20% in savings and marking only the second price cut so far. Arriving at a new all-time low also means that it is $2 under our initial launch discount.

Anker’s new dual-port version of its popular Nano 3 charger arrives with the latest GaN technology in tow to deliver one of its most compact offers yet. The 47W output is more than enough to handle your entire everyday carry, including MacBooks, iPhones, iPads, and just about any other gadget. Ideal for streamlining the nightstand charging setup or just tagging along in your bag, we break down what to fully expect from the charger in our launch coverage.

Last fall however, Anker refreshed its charging lineup with a new 30W power adapter in the same tune as the new 47W model. Today we’re also seeing a chance to save on its single port brethren, with the brand’s official Amazon storefront offering the Anker Nano 3 GaN charger for $19. Down from $23, you’re looking at one of the first chances to save at 15% off and a new all-time low. There have been a handful of 5% off promotions throughout the past few months, and now today we’re actually getting some more sizable savings for only the second time.

Anker’s new GaN charger arrives as the Nano 3, which comes in one of five colorways. Launching right beside the iPhone 14 series last fall, the power adapter has some matching designs that can dish out 30W of power to Apple’s latest devices and plenty of other gadgets over the single USB-C port. It sports a folding plug design for easily stowing away in your everyday carry, and packs other features like Anker’s ActiveShield tech to defend against overheating while maxing out its charging capacity on MacBooks and more. We previously took a hands-on look in a Tested with 9to5Toys review, which further explores what to expect.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Alienware AW920H headset review: Wireless, ANC, and Bluetooth on a budget? [Video]

Logitech Astro A30 review: Is it the last gaming headset you’ll ever need? [Video]

Review: WD_BLACK SN850X is its fastest SSD yet at 7,300 MB/s [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: