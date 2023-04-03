Deals: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra $200 off, Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatches from $159, more

We’re starting off the work week one of the only ways we know how, rounding up all of the best discounts. For Monday, the savings start with some new all-time lows on Samsung Galaxy S23/+/Ultra handsets from $700. If spring has you in the market for a new fitness tracker, Fossil’s latest Neutra and Machine Gen 6 hybrid smartwatches are now on sale from $159 to go alongside an equally well-timed price cut on DJI’s FPV drone from $749. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

New all-time lows land on Samsung Galaxy S23/+/Ultra handsets from $700

Amazon today is rolling out some of the very first discounts across Samsung’s new lineup of Galaxy S23 smartphones. Marking down unlocked versions of all three 5G handsets, shipping is free across the board. The most notable of the discounts starts all of the way at the top, with the Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB dropping to $1,000. Normally fetching the usual $1,200 MSRP, today’s offer is delivering only the second-ever discount on the elevated storage configuration. It’s matching the all-time low at $200 off, as well.

Samsung’s latest S23 Ultra flagship arrives with a similar design as previous year’s versions, just with some notable under the hood improvements. Centered around the refreshed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, there’s also a 6.8-inch QHD+ 120Hz panel and support for the oh-so popualr S-Pen stylus that can store away in the handset. One adjustment with the sceen that’ll be largely appreciated is the noticeably flatter screen curve compared to the preceeding S22 Ultra. There’s also 512GB of storage, a 200MP quad camera array, and 5G connectivity. Our hands-on review also covers everything else to expect.

Fossil’s latest Neutra and Machine Gen 6 hybrid smartwatches on sale from $159

Amazon is now discounting a series of Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatches, with the sleek Neutra style leading the way at $191. Available in both silver and black stainless steel builds, pricing normally clocks in at $249. You’re looking at the very first chances to save, with $57 discounts attached on either style marking a new all-time low. If you’re in the market for a more rugged design, the Fossil Machine series are also on sale and starting at $191. These are down from the same $249 going rate for some of the very first times with all-time low savings in tow.

This hybrid Fossil wearable arrives in several different styles, but each one packs all of the same tech dependent on the Gen 6 platform. These smartwatches can handle monitoring everything from workouts and heart rate to wellness, sleep, and SpO2 this spring. It ditches a full display like other smartwatches have in favor of always-on e-ink displays that can show off notifications and metrics with customizable watch faces. That lets it deliver on the hybrid naming scheme, pairing a traditional watch mechanism with those added smart features and an impressive 2-week battery life.

DJI’s FPV drone includes everything you need for first person flights

Amazon is now offering its best discount yet on the DJI FPV Combo. Normally fetching $1,299, this combo recently hit $999 and is now down the extra $100 in order to drop down to $899 shipped. This is a new all-time low at $400 off and marks the first discount of the year. Those who don’t mind going the refurbished route can score a model from eBay right now for $749. Backed by a full 2-year warranty, that saves you an extra $150 from the new condition sale price while delivering a new all-time low.

While not the new Avata drone, DJI’s FPV offering arrives as a more affordable package for getting in on the first person flight sessions. In the box you’re getting the nimble quadcopter itself as well as a bundled controller and the FPV goggles themselves. One of its more eye-catching stats is the 60MPH top speed that allows the drone to keep up with cars and capture footage in scenarios that DJI’s other offerings couldn’t. Dive into our hands-on review.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: HyperX Clutch Gladiate Xbox controller is a budget gaming beast [Video]

Drop Sense75 review: Do the updates finally make it worth the premium tag? [Video]

Playseat Trophy Logitech G Edition review: Stylish but limited for the price [Video]