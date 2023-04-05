Deals: Samsung Galaxy S23 hits $700, Logitech G CLOUD handheld $100 off, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for grabs thanks to the team over at 9to5Toys. On tap today we have a new all-time low on Samsung Galaxy S23 at $700. That’s joined by the best price yet on Logitech’s G CLOUD handheld console at $100 off, and a refreshing spring discount on DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo at a new $790 Amazon low. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

New all-time low lands on Samsung Galaxy S23

Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on the Samsung Galaxy S23, which now rests at $700. Normally fetching $800, you’re looking at $100 in savings as well as one of the first chances to save some cash period. Samsung’s new Galaxy S23 smartphone arrives as its latest entry-level device that still arrives with flagship features in tow at the best price yet while beating our previous mention by $50.

Everything is centered around the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip as the other two handsets in the S23 series, which fits into the handset’s 6.1-inch FHD+ form-factor with 120Hz display. It comes powered by a 3,900mAh battery with 25W fast charging support, and around back is a triple sensor 50MP camera array to complete the package. We recently saw how this handset squared off against the Pixel 7, with our review taking a deeper dive on the experience.

Logitech’s G CLOUD Handheld sees giant $100 spring price drop to $250

Following the unveil of the somewhat comparable new ASUS model that has now been made official, the Logitech G CLOUD Gaming Handheld Portable Console is now seeing a serious spring price drop. Regularly $350, you can now score a solid $100 off the handheld machine at $250 directly from Logitech. While we did see it drop to $300 at Amazon for the holidays last year and essentially remain there ever since, today’s deal undercuts both the pre-order and December deals to deliver a new all-time low.

You’re looking at an all-in-one cloud gaming controller meets console carrying a 7-inch 1080p touchscreen display and the usual collection of physical controls. It also boasts haptics, gyroscope motion, and remappable buttons alongside a 60Hz refresh rate and 12 hours of battery life. Working alongside Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GeForce NOW subscriptions (one of which or some kind of cloud subscriptions is required here), it also has support for the Xbox Remote Play and Steam Link apps. Hit up our hands-on review for a complete breakdown and head below for more.

DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo hits $790 low at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the DJI Mavic Air 2 Quadcopter Fly More Combo for $790. Normally fetching $988, you’re looking at a new all-time low with 20% in savings attached. It’s not only below the price you’d pay for the drone itself right now, but also delivering the first discount of the year and first we’ve chance we’ve seen to save since all the way back in the fall. Those who don’t mind going the certified refurbished route can score the quadcopter for $729 courtesy of a DJI authorized eBay seller that backs your purchase with a 2-year warranty.

Mavic Air 2 delivers a folding design with 34-minute flight time and plenty of compelling features for those who want something a bit more capable than DJI’s more entry-level offerings. That’s on top of added features like ActiveTrack 3.0 for automatically following a subject, a built-in 48MP camera for capturing 4K60 aerial footage, and upgraded APAS mapping functionality. At this price, you’re effectively getting a flagship drone for the price of a starter quadcopter. You can learn more in our hands-on review.

