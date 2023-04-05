Sony reportedly working on a PlayStation handheld, but without cloud gaming

Cloud gaming has made it possible to run high-quality games on less powerful hardware, and really expanded where games can be played. Now, it’s being reported that Sony is working on a new PlayStation handheld that will ignore the company’s cloud gaming, and rather focus on streaming a nearby console.

Insider Gaming reports that Sony is working on a new PlayStation handheld which is codenamed “Q Lite.” The handheld device would not be a cloud gaming device, but would instead require that owners also own a PlayStation 5 console and use Sony’s “Remote Play” feature to play games.

“Q Lite” reportedly has an 8-inch 1080p LCD touchscreen and plays games at up to 60fps. Like the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller, it would have haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and then key handheld features such as speakers, an audio jack, and volume buttons.

Apparently, the handheld is currently still in its final testing phases and could arrive before the rumored “PlayStation 5 Pro” which is expected for later in 2024. The handheld is understood to be a part of Sony’s “second phase of the PS5” which includes a new PS5 model with a detachable disc drive, new wireless earphones, and a new wireless headset.

9to5Google’s Take

Sony has never pushed its cloud gaming options in a major way, with “PlayStation Now” having been technically shut down last year and integrated into the revamped PlayStation Plus subscription.

Still, cloud gaming seems like an easy way for Sony to expand its PlayStation audience, with this “Q Lite” device potentially serving as a more affordable point of entry compared to a traditional console, even if its library was limited by comparison. The idea of buying a handheld that requires an expensive console to go with it is just bizarre to me. Cloud gaming isn’t perfect, but offering both cloud gaming and Remote Play just seems like a no-brainer to me.

