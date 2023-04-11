Google redesigns Personal Safety with bottom bar to be more app-like

After previously being just a feed, Google has updated Personal Safety with a bottom bar redesign to make the experience less sprawling and more like an app.

The Home tab starts with a “Get help fast” section with tiles for Emergency sharing and Call 911, each visually matching the Google Home app and Android’s Quick Settings tiles. There’s then “Take action” with a prompt to add emergency contacts (if you don’t have any) and “Be prepared,” which is about setting up the Safety check feature.

In Features, you have “Take action” again, with Safety check and Emergency sharing. Enabled capabilities, like Crisis alerts, are noted under “Your features,” while “Discover” highlights what you don’t have turned on (e.g., Emergency SOS or Car Crash Detection).

Lastly, there’s the Your info tab organized by:

Emergency info : Medical information, Emergency contacts, Allow access to emergency info

: Medical information, Emergency contacts, Allow access to emergency info Your videos

Help & support: Demos, Help, Send feedback

The app bar features a notification bell icon that again prompts you to turn on any disabled features. There’s a Material You bottom bar, but the app does not abide by Dynamic Color. Rather, the app is using its own color palette with pink/purple accent colors.

Before this update, Personal Safety was just a feed with shortcuts to quickly take action. It’s now more like an app, with this revamp being much-needed as Google has steadily introduced more functionality.

We’re seeing this Personal Safety redesign on several Pixel phones today running 2023.03.02.x.

More on Personal Safety: