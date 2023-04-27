Google shares I/O 2023 session list, including What’s new in Android, Material Design, and gen AI

With I/O 2023 two weeks away, Google this morning posted the initial session list, including “What’s new.” There will be “over 200 sessions and other learning material.”

Under “Watch,” you can preview “this year’s keynotes, technical sessions, and on-demand learning sessions.” In terms of organization, there are four high-level focuses:

Mobile : Develop for a range of audiences and form factors.

: Develop for a range of audiences and form factors. Web : Create fast, secure sites and apps for the open web.

: Create fast, secure sites and apps for the open web. AI : Bring the power of machine learning to apps and workflows.

: Bring the power of machine learning to apps and workflows. Cloud: Simplify and scale end-to-end development.

There are 18 topics/products:

Accessibility, Ads, AI / Machine Learning, Android, AR/VR, Chrome OS, Cloud, Design, Firebase, Flutter, Google Assistant, Google Play, Internet of Things (IoT), Location/Maps, Open Source, Smart Home, Wear OS, and Web

There will be an “I/O Adventure Chat” experience where you can “get support from Googlers and connect with developers about the latest technology and products via live chat.”

I/O Adventure Chat allows you to interact with the developer community in a virtual chat setting. You can also connect with Googlers to ask questions and discuss the latest product announcements.

The previous virtual space was called “I/O Adventure” and this year might see a new experience.

Keynote + What’s new

These are the following “what’s new” sessions classified as keynotes that will become available after following the developer keynote:

What’s new in Android Accessibility

Learn about new Android accessibility features and developer updates to help you build apps for everyone.

What’s new in Android

Get the latest news in Android development: Android 14, form factors, Jetpack, Compose, tooling and performance.

What’s new in Google Pay and Google Wallet

Discover the latest updates to Google Pay and Wallet. Learn about partnerships within the Google ecosystem that minimize fraud and bring more verified payment methods to more markets. Dive into new API features that allow developers to optimize checkout conversions and testing. Explore the expanded support for Google Wallet across Android and Wearables, verticals, and experiences.

What’s new in ChromeOS

Learn about the latest innovations, tools, and developer guidance to create world-class app experiences for ChromeOS.

What’s new in Material Design

Join Material for an overview of the latest evolution to our design language, Material You, and a look at our vision of the future of design systems. We’ll showcase new components and features that enable designers and developers to create beautiful, usable experiences. This session will also dive into motion capabilities, new color customization features, Android and Flutter library updates, and design tooling that helps integrate Material Design into your workflow.

What’s new in AR

Get the latest on Google AR, including updates to ARCore, Google’s augmented reality platform for developers. Learn how it’s easier than ever to build world-anchored, immersive experiences.

What’s new in Firebase

Learn all about the new features and announcements around building full stack apps in Firebase.

What’s new in Dart and Flutter

Learn the latest from Dart and Flutter, including how to build beautiful native apps for any platform.

What’s new in Google Play

Learn about the latest tools and updates designed to help you grow your business on Google Play.

What’s new in Google Home

Discover how your connected devices can do more with Google Home using Matter and Automations.

What’s new in web

Showcase of new features and APIs that became stable across browsers on the Web Platform this year.

What’s new in Generative AI

Large Language Models (LLMs) are capturing the imaginations of people around the world. Today, at Google I/O, we’re excited to share a new suite of tools that make it easy for developers to build on top of our best models. In this hands-on keynote, we’ll introduce tools and APIs you can use that equip computers with the ability to comprehend and generate natural language with a kind of nuance and fluidity that wasn’t possible before.

What’s new in Google Cloud

Learn how Google Cloud and generative AI will help you develop faster and more efficiently.

What’s new in machine learning

Get a tour Google’s machine learning ecosystem for developers.

Notable sessions

How to build high quality experiences on Wear OS

From adding tiles to integrating notifications, there are plenty of opportunities for your Wear OS app to shine. Learn how to set your app apart by adding surfaces and features to drive engagement. Designers can preview new and exciting updates for building Wear OS watch faces.

Other ‘What’s new’ sessions

What’s new in Android development tools

Get an overview of relevant features in Android Studio that can accelerate your workflow on the latest Android APIs.

What’s new in Android privacy and security

Get the latest on Android’s newest protection features and learn how to build more secure, privacy-centric apps.

What’s new in Firebase’s Android SDK

Learn about the past year improvements in the Firebase’s Android SDK and get a sneak peek of what we’re working on.

What’s new in Health on Android

See what we’re doing to build a Health platform and ecosystem support into Android.

What’s new in Kotlin for Android

Discover the latest in the K2 compiler, KTS for Gradle build scripts, Kotlin Symbol Processing, and Kotlin Multiplatform.

What’s new in TV and intro to Compose

Get the latest updates about TV and learn how to use Compose as a UI tooklit for modern, performant living room apps.

What’s new in Web on Android

Learn about the latest updates to WebView, Custom Tabs and other ways to include web content into your Android app.

What’s new with Android for cars

Discover how we’re enabling developers to bring new app experiences in the car with minimal effort required.

What’s new in Cloud Firestore

Learn what’s new from Firestore including the latest query features, Eventarc triggers, and Terraform provisioning.

What’s new in Firebase Crashlytics

Get updates about Crashlytics like the grouping algorithm, Android Studio integration, GWP-ASan support, and more.

What’s new in Firebase’s Flutter SDK

Learn about the latest Firebase features supported by the Flutter SDK and what’s coming next.

What’s new in Angular

Learn about the latest from Angular v16 and where we’re headed, including updates on hydration, SSR and reactivity!

What’s new in Chrome Extensions

Learn about new Chrome Extension API’s and get an update on the status and timeline for Manifest V3.

What’s new in web UI

Learn about the latest web platform updates in the CSS and HTML space.

What’s new in web animations

Learn all about the newest capabilities in web animations, including view transitions and scroll-driven animations.

What’s new in TensorFlow and Keras

The TensorFlow ecosystem is better than ever, with new tools for speed and scale democratizing the next generation of ML.