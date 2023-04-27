Google hosting I/O Connect for devs in 3 cities, getting live ‘I/O Adventure Chat’

In addition to the session list this morning, Google has shared more about I/O 2023, including how there will be a new “I/O Adventure Chat” virtual experience and in-person I/O Connect developer events in other cities.

In 2021 and 2022, Google created “I/O Adventure” to replicate the Shoreline venue in a virtual space. You could create a character and explore a flat world to learn more about announcements and even collect items to customize your avatar. It was fun and whimsical.

For I/O 2023, Google is switching to I/O Adventure Chat to let you “interact with the developer community in a virtual chat setting.” You can “get support from Googlers and connect with developers about the latest technology and products via live chat.” It will presumably go live after the main and developer keynotes on Wednesday, May 10.

Meanwhile, Google is hosting in-person I/O Connect events in Miami (May 24), Amsterdam (June 21), and Bengaluru (June 28) for developers. Lasting a day, the Florida event is being hosted at a local convention center.

It’s billed as a “hands-on, in-person developer event series by Google, focused on applying the technology and announcements from Google I/O 2023.” There will be demos, codelabs, and office hours. You can register now with the links above.

This is different from community-hosted I/O Extended events.