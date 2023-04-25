Motorola Razr’s outer display will measure 3.5-inches as official teaser comes out

The Motorola Razr has leaked several times over the past few weeks in the lead-up to its rumored June launch, and now the company is further teasing a bigger cover display and its size.

Back in February, a pair of leaks showed off a new version of the Motorola Razr that packed a significantly bigger cover display, and also hinted at a release date coming in June. Motorola then confirmed the new generation was on its way, and even dropped the first teaser last week.

Now the hype continues, as an exec from Motorola has dropped a new teaser for the foldable on Weibo. That new teaser image confirms the phone will have a bigger cover display, specifically mentioning a panel that’s larger than 3-inches. That’s at the very least a bit larger than previous Razr’s, which had 2.7-inch displays on the 2022 Razr (which never launched in the US) and the previous Razr 5G.

The teaser post then goes on to mention a specific spec of 3.5-inches. If true, that’s certainly considerably larger than other options. The Vivo X Flip has a 3-inch outer display, while the Oppo Find N2 Flip measures in at 3.26-inches. Even the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 is only expected to land at 3.4-inches.

Of course, this larger cover display only applies to the standard Razr, which is expected to be called the “Motorola Razr+.” There’s also a Motorola Razr Lite supposedly in the works with a much smaller outer display, as was leaked earlier this month.

