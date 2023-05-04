Google fully teases the Pixel Fold [Video]

Ahead of I/O 2023 next Wednesday, Google has provided an official look at the Pixel Fold with a “May The Fold Be With You” tease.

We see the Pixel Fold in white (black also expected), starting with the triple camera setup on the rear and the equally shiny hinge. You then see the foldable fully open from two angles. The first demonstrates how thin the Pixel Fold is, even with the camera bump, while the other shows the inner screen being opened. The final shot is off the front screen with an always-on display.

Meanwhile, Google confirmed the “Pixel Fold” name with a hashtag.

There’s a “Coming soon” disclaimer for this 8-second clip: “This device has not been authorized as required by the rules of the Federal Communications Commission or other regulators. This device may not be sold or otherwise distributed until required legal authorizations have been obtained.”

That said, it has already passed through the FCC last week, which revealed Ultrawide band (UWB) capabilities.

Besides the Star Wars of it all, this tease comes as the Pixel Fold’s design has thoroughly leaked over the past few months, including over the weekend. Google loses nothing by doing this six days early.

More on Pixel Fold: