Here’s the first official-looking image of the Google Pixel Fold

The Google Pixel Fold is coming, and following a number of leaks over the past several weeks, we’re now getting the first official-looking image of the Google Pixel Fold in a new leak.

Evan Blass, better known as @evleaks, tonight posted (to a private account) the first render of the Pixel Fold that shows off Google’s first foldable in striking detail. The image, which is likely a press render used for marketing purposes, shows off the Pixel Fold in its darker color, presumably called “Charcoal,” from the side.

The image only shows the outside of the Pixel Fold, but gives us a great look at the device’s hinge which appears remarkably thin. This could simply be a game of clever angles, but it really does look like a very slim foldable, especially when compared to similar images of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series.

From there, we can see the Pixel Fold’s wider aspect ratio on the outer display, which definitely looks notably shorter than a typical Pixel smartphone that we’ve become used to. Like other Pixels, the homescreen is the Pixel Launcher, with themed icons enabled and showing Google’s stock apps as well as the At a Glance widget, which is notably blurred out.

It’s hard to see anything else of value from this image, but it’s exciting to see nonetheless. Google’s foldable is expected to cost $1,799, but at the very least it looks like the hardware design won’t be lacking. A second image has since been posted:

The Pixel Fold is all but certain to be announced at Google I/O in a couple of weeks, and is expected to hit the market sometime in June.

