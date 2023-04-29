Another Pixel Fold leak shows the inner display with its wide aspect ratio and bezels

The Google Pixel Fold is set to be unveiled in just over a week, and ahead of the reveal we’re getting more and more details about the company’s first foldable. Now, an official-looking image of the Pixel Fold’s inner display gives us a great look at the wide screen and its thicker bezels.

After leaking two images of the Pixel Fold from the outside last night, Evan Blass (@evleaks) has now offered up the first image of the inside of the Pixel Fold, showing its foldable display in full.

The detailed image perfectly lines up with previous leaks of the Fold, with the phone having a wide internal display compared to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series, but with bezels along the top and bottom that are rather thick compared to most modern flagships. The bezels along the side also seem a bit larger than foldables from Samsung and other brands, but not to a large degree. And, as we’ve known, the larger top bezel leaves room for the selfie camera to be housed within the bezel fully, getting rid of the need for either a selfie camera cutout or an under-display camera.

The wider aspect ratio of the inner display feels very tablet-like based on this image, with this apparent press render showing six icons along the bottom dock with three widgets on screen at once – two 2×2 widgets and one 4×2 widget. The homescreen appears to have a layout of roughly 8×4, with space below for the Google Search widget and dock. Notably, too, there’s plenty of room on the side of the At a Glance widget, which usually takes up the entire top portion of the Pixel Launcher on Google’s other phones.

The Pixel Fold’s inner display is expected to measure 7.6-inches at 2208×1840.

This render of the Pixel Fold also gives us a good look at the hardware surrounding the hinge, with plastic bits similar to what Samsung uses to prevent dust from getting under the display and reinforce the area around the hinge. Google’s hardware is a bit larger, though, which might contribute to the “durable hinge” marketing that has leaked previously.

Google is set to unveil the Pixel Fold at Google I/O on May 10 alongside the Pixel Tablet and Pixel 7a. The foldable is expected to ship to customers later in June.

