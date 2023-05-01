 Skip to main content

Google Pixel Fold with UWB arrives at FCC

Avatar for Abner Li  | May 1 2023 - 8:25 am PT
Following the Pixel 7a in February and Pixel Tablet in early April, the Google Pixel Fold has just passed through the FCC for certification.

G9FPL appeared at the US regulatory agency on April 30 (via SnoopyTech). The e-label also makes reference to a G0B96 model, but there’s only one filing.

This “Phone” features the requisite connectivity: NFC, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax), 5G, and Ultrawide Band. Given that Google has only placed UWB on the Pro line of phones, as well as the upcoming Pixel Tablet, it suggests that the Pixel Fold is being positioned as a premium device, which is more than reaffirmed by the rumored $1700+ price.

Like the 7 Pro, it appears that the Pixel Fold is opting for the same dual-antenna approach for Bluetooth, which Google previously said offers “enhanced quality and connection.” 

With this FCC appearance, the Pixel Fold is one step closer to launch.

