Google Home app for iOS is getting Matter support

After rolling out on Android last year, Google has announced that it will bring Matter support to the Google Home app on iOS soon.

“In the coming weeks,” Google Home for iOS will be able to set up and control Matter devices. The expansion is set to come with iOS 16.5, which just got its Release Candidate this week ahead of a full launch next week.

This update comes a few months after Google enabled Matter on Android and its Nest devices.

Google notes:

We’re now expanding Matter support in the Home app to iOS. In the coming weeks, with iOS 16.5, you’ll be able to set up and control your Matter devices in the Google Home app on iOS devices.

The Google Home app can use Matter to control devices without additional apps. Users can set up and control the device completely from the Home app – no additional accounts or downloads are needed. Google has also been expanding its support for Matter devices (and other smart home gear), with over 60 new types of devices and sensors seeing expanded controls in the Home app. Meanwhile, Google also today launched its redesigned Home app for all users across Android and iOS.

