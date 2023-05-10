 Skip to main content

Roku’s new $99 home security system integrates with its TVs, like Nest should have

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 10 2023 - 8:52 am PT
As Google abandons its in-house security system, more options are hitting the market. Roku today announced its $99 “Home Monitoring SE” product, which is built in collaboration with Wyze.

The Roku Home Monitoring SE system is designed to be the most affordable home security solution, with the $99 kit including a hub with siren, a keypad device, two door entry sensors, and a motion sensor. The system can be expanded from there as needed, but it is a killer deal for the central package.

Roku is also partnering with Noonlight to offer professional monitoring for $10/month or $99/year, which is discounted by 50% for the first year with annual billing.

Perhaps the biggest appeal with this system is integration with Roku’s other smart home products, such as the Roku Outdoor Camera SE (which is about to get an official solar panel), and Roku’s TVs. Users will be able to see notifications on their TV for when the system is being armed and if a sensor is triggered. Event history and video livestreams can also be viewed on the TV.

It’s a really cool integration and, frankly, just shows the missed opportunity that Google had with Nest. An in-house Nest security system could have easily integrated with Google TV in a similar way, and matching Roku’s livestreaming with Nest cameras would have been wonderful. Yet, that never happened, and that new ADT system Google is pushing has basically no hope of matching this.

Sadly, I doubt we’ll ever see a Nest-made security system at this point, given the hundreds of millions Google has thrown at ADT for a poorly-integrated system.

Meanwhile, Roku’s system is available today from Roku’s website, with the system also coming to Walmart later this month.

