 Skip to main content

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S23 deals will offer up to 75% off with trade-ins, plus gift cards

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 11 2023 - 8:48 am PT
0 Comments
samsung galaxy s23 ultra

Samsung is preparing a new sales event that, among other discounts, will once again offer some boosted trade-in credits and even gift cards for anyone looking to buy a Galaxy S23 series device.

The upcoming “Discover Samsung” event will be primarily focused on Samsung’s home devices and appliances, including TVs, washers/dryers, soundbars, and more. But the event is also set to offer some of the better deals on Galaxy S23 devices that we’ve seen thus far.

That starts on Monday, May 15, when the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be eligible for up to $750 in trade-in credit with an extra $50 in a Samsung.com gift card. In total, it knocks up to $800 off the price of the phone, a whopping 63% discount. Following some pretty underwhelming trade-in offers earlier in the year, it’s nice to see, even if the gift card is the only real bonus here – trade-in credits up to $750 are already live when trading in devices like the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Meanwhile, Samsung will be offering a similar deal on the Galaxy S23+. The device will be eligible for up to $700 in trade-in credits with the additional $50 gift card.

The best deal, perhaps, is on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which will see a straight 25% discount down to $899, which isn’t a bad offer for a phone that still has four years of support and a package that’s pretty much identical to the newer model.

“Discover Samsung” runs from May 15 through the end of next week, with deals on TVs, appliances, gaming monitors, and more to be had all on Samsung.com.

More on Samsung:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to [email protected] or encrypted to [email protected]

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.