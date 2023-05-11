Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S23 deals will offer up to 75% off with trade-ins, plus gift cards

Samsung is preparing a new sales event that, among other discounts, will once again offer some boosted trade-in credits and even gift cards for anyone looking to buy a Galaxy S23 series device.

The upcoming “Discover Samsung” event will be primarily focused on Samsung’s home devices and appliances, including TVs, washers/dryers, soundbars, and more. But the event is also set to offer some of the better deals on Galaxy S23 devices that we’ve seen thus far.

That starts on Monday, May 15, when the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be eligible for up to $750 in trade-in credit with an extra $50 in a Samsung.com gift card. In total, it knocks up to $800 off the price of the phone, a whopping 63% discount. Following some pretty underwhelming trade-in offers earlier in the year, it’s nice to see, even if the gift card is the only real bonus here – trade-in credits up to $750 are already live when trading in devices like the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Meanwhile, Samsung will be offering a similar deal on the Galaxy S23+. The device will be eligible for up to $700 in trade-in credits with the additional $50 gift card.

The best deal, perhaps, is on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which will see a straight 25% discount down to $899, which isn’t a bad offer for a phone that still has four years of support and a package that’s pretty much identical to the newer model.

“Discover Samsung” runs from May 15 through the end of next week, with deals on TVs, appliances, gaming monitors, and more to be had all on Samsung.com.

