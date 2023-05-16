The Logitech G Cloud is coming to Europe, brings Shadow PC support

Built solely for cloud gaming, the Logitech G Cloud quickly became one of the best game streaming machines around. With that success and a limited launch in the US and Taiwan, Logitech is bringing the G Cloud to Europe along with several key software improvements and expanded support for Shadow PC.

Priced at $350 – currently $299 – the Logitech G Cloud isn’t exactly a cheap little handheld gaming device. At that price, it doesn’t even run local AAA titles on its own! Clearly, that’s because it’s built for cloud gaming and running any title companies like Xbox, Nvidia, or Luna have to offer. Even Stadia found its way onto the handheld before it met its untimely fate.

The G Cloud packs a full HD display, all the controls you’d find on a controller or Steam Deck, and a modem strong enough to stream titles with no issues at all. Personally, I do most of my cloud gaming on the G Cloud. It’s easily portable and has a strong connection throughout the house, which makes it more than reliable for streaming heavy games from GeForce Now. In all, the G Cloud is one of our favorite devices, and it looks like it’s going to stay that way for a bit.

Today, Logitech announced that the G Cloud will be coming to Europe, broadening its reach to match what most game streaming companies have already spanned. Specifically, the G Cloud will be supported and sold in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, and Finland. This comes as cloud gaming services like Nvidia continue to upgrade and expand services to more regions in Europe.

With that expansion, Logitech is bringing a few key changes to the G Cloud itself to improve gameplay. Users will see virtual button mapping, analog stick sensitivity customization, and dead zone customization. All of these will play a big part in tuning how the G Cloud reacts with each game. On top of that, Logitech is bringing native Shadow PC support, which is a big game changer for a lot of users who frequent that service.

The G Cloud will see special promotions in these regions when it launches, including one free month with Xbox Game Pass, GeForce Now Priority, and Shadow PC. The official release date is set to May 22, which is less than a week away for players within the countries listed.