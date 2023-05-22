OnePlus Pad launches in UK and Europe for £449/€499 with accessory discounts

The OnePlus Pad is a pretty good Android tablet, and now it’s coming to more markets as it has launched in the UK and Europe with a solid deal attached, too.

OnePlus has quietly opened up sales of the OnePlus Pad in the UK and portions of Europe. The expansion comes a little under two weeks after OnePlus started shipping the tablet in other regions, such as the United States.

Like in other markets, the OnePlus Pad sold in the UK and Europe includes 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and is only sold in a single green color variant. The tablet uses a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip and can charge at up to 67W. There’s no included charger in the box, but OnePlus is offering buyers a free 65W SuperVOOC charger as confirmed to GSMArena.

The OnePlus Pad costs £449 in the UK, and €499 in Europe. Accessories also land at similar prices compared to the US, with the OnePlus Stylo at £99/€99, and the OnePlus Keyboard at £149/€149. The non-keyboard folio case is £59/€59. However, unlike in the US, OnePlus will give you a discount on accessories when you bundle them in, with a 30% discount on OnePlus Stylo. You can also score 30% off of OnePlus Buds Pro 2.

You can read our full OnePlus Pad review here, and buy the tablet directly from OnePlus.com.

