Here’s just what Google Pixel devices our readers said they’re currently using daily

Just last week, we asked you what Google Pixel you are currently using day – that is, if you do. After a few days of voting, the results have been returned, and here is what you had to say.

Last year our regular yearly poll put the Pixel 6 Pro as the most used device by our fans and readers. This wasn’t too big of a shock to see Google’s biggest and best device of the year to come out on top. For 2023, we have seen an expected shift to the Pixel 7 Pro. However, what is particularly interesting is how many of our readers do not actually use a Google device.

Amassing 24% of the vote were the non-Pixel users in our audience. With so many handsets offering better on-paper specifications or an experience that hits the mark in every area such as the Galaxy S23 Ultra, this isn’t necessarily a shock but one that surprised us nonetheless.

As we note, there were no prizes for anyone guessing that the Google Pixel 7 Pro would be the most popular device among our reader base. With around 17% of your vote, it was the most popular individual Pixel handset. Second in the rankings was 2021’s flagship Pixel 6 Pro with 12% of you sticking with the phone – even if it did have a few issues. A few commenters explained why they were persisting with Keith saying that they were “waiting for the 8 Pro” to see just what the upcoming handset brings to the table.

It bumped the Pixel 7 to second in the rankings. 11% of you out there use the smaller 2022 flagship phone. Many commenters such as Michael G lamented the curved screen on the Pixel 6 Pro and 7 Pro as reasons they stick with the smaller flat-screen device. This means that the Pixel 6 has moved down the rankings into fourth place with 9% of our readers still using the 2021 phone.

While the Pixel 7a is the newest A-series model. Around 8% of you are said to be using the Google Pixel 6a. The Mountain View firm has decided to keep the 6a around in the lineup for a little longer with a reduced $349 start price. This could help keep the user base high for a few more years to come. Given that Google has only just released the Pixel 7a, it’s no great shock to see just 2% of our audience using the phone at this stage. We expect this to change over the coming months though.

The best of the rest includes the Pixel 5 with around 5% of you using Google’s 2020 flagship phone. It feels like a cult classic in waiting, with a pocketable size, flat 90Hz screen, and solid battery when it was launched. For me, it was only bettered by the Pixel 4a (my personal favorite). Until recently this was my secondary handset but for almost 3% of you, it’s still your default device.

Limited availability has certainly affected the reach of the Pixel 5a. US and Japan are the only markets where the budget phone was officially sold. It comes as no great shock to see around 1.6% of you using it. Shockingly, the 4a 5G only has around the same user base despite having a wider sales market.

Another year meant an expected slide in the number of people still using older Pixel devices. The OG Pixel and Pixel XL are very long in the tooth at this stage of 2023, and these phones don’t even make up 1% of the devices our readers use. With a combined 0.27%, we’re sure that someday soon this could drop to zero.

While the Pixel 2 series was a fan favorite courtesy of the classic “panda” Pixel 2 XL, this duo is unable to scrape 1%. Just 0.86% of you claim to be using the Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL. It’s better news for 2018’s Pixel 3 and 3 XL. 1.40% of you out there are happy to rock these phones and there are even 1.09% still rocking the first budget A-series Pixels.

It’s also pretty sad to see the Pixel 4 series tumble in usage among those visiting our site. A combined 1.96% of you out there have said you’re still using the only Pixel phone to include the Soli radar chip.

While you can’t use the Pixel Fold just yet we were interested to see if people would be picking up exorbitant new foldable. Less than half a percent (0.5%) are telling us they have pre-ordered. That seems fair given the $1,799 asking price.

