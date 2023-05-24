 Skip to main content

YouTube TV logins for HBO Max broken following ‘Max’ rebrand

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 24 2023 - 9:03 am PT
For quite some time, HBO Max allowed users to bill their subscription via YouTube TV, but that functionality appears to be broken following the recent rebrand to “Max.”

Following the merger of Warner Bros and Discovery, HBO Max and Discovery+ were announced to be merged into a single streaming platform. That took effect yesterday, with “Max” replacing HBO Max and requiring a new app in most cases – with some funny side effects in some cases, too.

For those using YouTube TV to handle their HBO Max, now Max, subscription, the rebrand seems to have resulted in breaking the billing. PiunikaWeb highlighted quite a few examples of users who have been unable to sign into the new Max app when billing through YouTube TV. The issue appears fairly widespread.

Thankfully, YouTube has confirmed it is aware of the issue. In a tweet, YouTube TV confirmed that a fix is in the works, but there was no promised timeline for when things would be back in order.

