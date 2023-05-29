 Skip to main content

Don’t buy the discounted TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra or E3, at least for now

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 29 2023 - 11:28 am PT
In the wake of the launch of the TicWatch Pro 5 last week, discounts are easy to find for the previous-generation TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra and TicWatch E3 – you probably shouldn’t buy either one, though.

The TicWatch E3 is a $199 smartwatch that was launched in 2021 as a budget-friendly Wear OS smartwatch that didn’t sacrifice much to hit its price point. To this day, it’s still one of the best values in a full-feature smartwatch for Android users, and at this point, it’s even more affordable.

As it stands today, an on-page coupon on Amazon brings the price of the TicWatch E3 down even lower – just $140, which is frankly a steal given the hardware at play.

Meanwhile, the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra, released later in 2021, offers a similar core spec sheet with Snapdragon Wear 4100, but with a bigger display, big battery, and dual display that enables an extra-long battery and a power-saving mode that can last weeks at a time.

And, at the moment, Amazon is selling the Pro 3 Ultra for $209, $80 below its usual $299 price tag.

Out of context, this isn’t a bad deal.

Personally, I’m all for getting discounted products, and getting a last-gen smartwatch is a great way to save. But in the current state of Mobvoi’s products, I can only actively discourage prospective buyers from picking up these smartwatches, even at a discount.

Mobvoi has been incredibly slow to bring the promised Wear OS 3 update to these TicWatch models. Fossil delivered Wear OS 3 over seven months ago at this point, while Mobvoi has only offered a vague statement about some proprietary hardware in the TicWatch E3 and Pro 3 Ultra leading to the lengthy delay, and that testing is apparently finally underway. When we asked again last week, Mobvoi only reiterated that work is “ongoing.”

In other words, we still have no clue when these watches will get the long-awaited update, which is becoming increasingly important for future app functionality, even if it comes with the trade-off of losing Google Assistant.

Don’t fall for the discount, at least for now.

The TicWatch Pro 5 is available now, with Wear OS 3 out of the box. And if you’re looking for a discounted option, maybe go for a refurbished Galaxy Watch 4 at just over $100 or a Galaxy Watch 5, which Samsung is currently discounting by as much as $70.

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

