Do you have the Google Home redesign yet? [Poll]

At Google I/O 2023 it was announced that the much-needed Google Home app redesign would start rolling out globally. Do you have it yet?

The new Google Home app was first launched in an invite-only Public Preview program last year. At the time, we said the redesign “nailed it” with a cleaner UI, welcome features such as the “Favorites” tab, and major improvements to the experience for Nest Cam.

In the months since, Google has continually iterated on that design, with improvements arriving quite regularly.

We’ve seen improvements to the tablet UI, to controls for lighting, TV devices, and literally dozens of different kinds of smart home products. Long-awaited features such as the ability to open garage doors from the Home app have also been added, and Google also brought features such as the ability to customize the layout of the Favorites tab. There have even been significant improvements to the Wear OS app.

But the app isn’t available to all users just yet.

Google said that the new Google Home app redesign would start rolling out on May 10, with the update hitting all users globally “over the coming weeks.” In the 20 days since, the new Home app has shown up steadily for more and more users, with examples across both Android and iOS online. But, at this point, it’s not showing up particularly widely, and like the painfully slow Android Auto redesign rollout earlier this year, this is exclusively a server-side change.

So, do you have the update yet?

