Deals: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE even more affordable at $500, ASUS Chromebook Vibe at $549, more

Samsung’s already-affordable Galaxy S21 FE sells for even less

Not to let Google and its new Pixel 7a have all the fun with the budget-focused smartphone lineup, Amazon today is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G 128GB for $500. Marking only the second offer of the year, you’re looking at $100 in savings from the usual $600 going rate. We did see it sell for less back in April, but this is the only other chance to save and the second-best price of the year.

Samsung’s recent S21 FE arrived to deliver a series of the specs we typically see on the brand’s flagship handsets carried over to a more affordable package. To start, there’s a 6.4-inch AMOLED 1080p 120Hz display with an optical fingerprint sensor underneath and IP68 water-resistant coating. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review which details what to expect from the budget-friendly handset.

Elsewhere in the more affordable realm of latest Android smartphones, the new Google Pixel 7a now shipping for $499. Alongside that budget-friendly price tag, you’re also getting a $50 Amazon gift card with purchase to make the Google Tensor chip even more compelling. Clocking in as a better value than the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, the Pixel 7a does have some downgrades like a heavier and thicker design and smaller, less capable screen. It ships with the same 128GB of storage found above, not to mention the same 8GB of onboard RAM. Still, Google’s overall Android polish speaks for itself for many Android owners.

ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip delivers cloud gaming at $549

Best Buy is now offering the ASUS Gaming Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip 256GB/8GB for $549. Typically selling for $150 more, today’s discount delivers one of the first chances to save from the typical $699 price tag. It’s the first offer of the year, too, and lands on the baseline model to deliver a new all-time low. Our previous mention was back in December of last year on the 16GB configuration, but that was only $70 off.

This Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip from ASUS arrives with a 15.6-inch HD display and comes backed by a 144Hz touchscreen. All powered by the Intel i5 processor, there’s also a 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM that enable Chrome OS to handle multitasking on top of its cloud gaming capabilities that you can read all about at 9to5Google. Three USB-C slots round out the package alongside HDMI, USB-A slots, and a microSD card reader.

iOttie’s nightstand-friendly iON Wireless Duo 15W at $40

The perfect add-on to all of the Pixel handset deals that have gone live this week, Amazon is now offering a chance to save on the iOttie iON Wireless Duo 15W Charging Stand. Now marked down to $40.19 shipped, today’s offer lands at 20% off the usual $50 going rate. It’s only the third offer of the year and comes within $3 of our previous mention from back in March. This is the third-best price overall, too. iOttie’s latest charging stand arrives for Pixel 7/Pro owners thanks to its Made for Google certified design that can refuel two devices at once. Its main 15W upright Qi charging section can power up your smartphone in both portrait and landscape orientations, and a secondary 5W charger makes for a convenient way to top off Pixel buds and other earbuds. You can also get more insight on the whole experience in our hands-on review.

