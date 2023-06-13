Motorola Razr+ will be just $5/month at AT&T, no trade-in required

The Motorola Razr+ was announced earlier this month and is set to launch for pre-orders later this week, but the best deal for the new foldable has already been confirmed to be coming from AT&T.

In a press release update today, AT&T confirmed plans to launch a deal on Motorola Razr+ that takes the cost of the foldable down drastically. Customers will be able to buy the Razr+ for just $5/month, no strings attached.

These deals are reasonably common, but often in place only for new subscribers, or those doing a trade-in. But there’s no such catch here. Just buy the phone on a 36-month installment plan, and you’ll get monthly bill credits that cut the price down to $5/month. The only slight catch is that, if you cancel service, you’ll need to pay off the entire remaining balance of the device, excluding the credits.

Requires eligible unlimited plan and qualifying AT&T installment plan. Limited time. Req’s min. $1000 on 0% APR 36-mo. agmt. Well-qualified customers. Motorola razr+ 256GB for $5/mo. after credits over 36 mos. Other elig. plans avail. based on account type. Credits start w/in 3 bills. If svc cancelled, credits stop & device balance due. For new lines, if svc. on other lines cancelled w/in 90 days credits stop.

At $5/month for a 36 month term, that’s just $180 paid out over three years – a discount of over 80%!

With the Razr+ typically running $999, this seems like an absolute steal. Motorola is opening pre-orders for the foldable starting later this week with shipping starting on June 23.

