Motorola Razr+ pre-orders are open – where to get the best deal, including 80% off

The Motorola Razr+ is set to start shipping to customers next week, and today pre-orders are officially open in the US. Here’s where to get the foldable, as well as where to get the best deal on Motorola Razr+.
Where to buy Motorola Razr+
The Motorola Razr+ isn’t a hard phone to get your hands on, as it’s sold quite widely. The foldable can be purchased from Motorola directly, as well as unlocked through some retailers, and through a good variety of carriers. The only really notable absence is Verizon, which isn’t selling the phone. You can use the unlocked model on that network, though.
- Motorola.com
- Best Buy
- Amazon
- AT&T
- T-Mobile
- Coming soon: Google Fi Wireless
- Coming soon: Optimum Mobile
- Coming soon: Spectrum Mobile
As far as colors go, there is something to note. The Motorola Razr+ will only be sold in black and blue from most retailers, but “Viva Magenta” is available through Motorola.com, Amazon, and T-Mobile.
The best Motorola Razr+ deals
AT&T has the best Razr+ deal – 80% off
If you’re looking for the best possible deal on the Motorola Razr+, AT&T is your stop. The carrier is offering a whopping 80% off of the Razr+ with virtually no strings attached. You can pre-order the device from AT&T’s website and opt for a 36-month installment plan. Using bill credits, your cost drops to a mere $5 per month, taking the phone’s overall cost to just $180. It’s an absolute steal, with no trade-in or new line required.
T-Mobile: Free with trade-in or new line
T-Mobile is offering the Razr+ for free for customers on its Go5G Plus plans, either when signing up for a new line or trading in their current device. Customers on the Go5G or Magenta plans get half off.
Motorola.com has not-awful trade-in values
Finally, you can also trade in your current smartphone at Motorola.com to save a bit on the final cost. Motorola says that you can get as much as $998 towards the Razr+, but the highest I’ve seen is around $250 for some Pixels and iPhones. It’s not much, but it’s something!
