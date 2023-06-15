Motorola Razr+ pre-orders are open – where to get the best deal, including 80% off

The Motorola Razr+ is set to start shipping to customers next week, and today pre-orders are officially open in the US. Here’s where to get the foldable, as well as where to get the best deal on Motorola Razr+.

Where to buy Motorola Razr+

The Motorola Razr+ isn’t a hard phone to get your hands on, as it’s sold quite widely. The foldable can be purchased from Motorola directly, as well as unlocked through some retailers, and through a good variety of carriers. The only really notable absence is Verizon, which isn’t selling the phone. You can use the unlocked model on that network, though.

As far as colors go, there is something to note. The Motorola Razr+ will only be sold in black and blue from most retailers, but “Viva Magenta” is available through Motorola.com, Amazon, and T-Mobile.

The best Motorola Razr+ deals

AT&T has the best Razr+ deal – 80% off

If you’re looking for the best possible deal on the Motorola Razr+, AT&T is your stop. The carrier is offering a whopping 80% off of the Razr+ with virtually no strings attached. You can pre-order the device from AT&T’s website and opt for a 36-month installment plan. Using bill credits, your cost drops to a mere $5 per month, taking the phone’s overall cost to just $180. It’s an absolute steal, with no trade-in or new line required.

T-Mobile: Free with trade-in or new line

T-Mobile is offering the Razr+ for free for customers on its Go5G Plus plans, either when signing up for a new line or trading in their current device. Customers on the Go5G or Magenta plans get half off.

Motorola.com has not-awful trade-in values

Finally, you can also trade in your current smartphone at Motorola.com to save a bit on the final cost. Motorola says that you can get as much as $998 towards the Razr+, but the highest I’ve seen is around $250 for some Pixels and iPhones. It’s not much, but it’s something!