Nothing Phone (2) renders show curved edges and some lighting tweaks [Gallery]

The Nothing Phone (2) is approaching its launch very quickly, and now some leaked renders give us a better idea of how the phone has changed from its predecessor.

The new renders of Nothing Phone (2) were published by @OnLeaks and SmartPrix, with the renders being based on “live pictures of a testing stage unit.”

At a glance, the Nothing Phone (2) has a design that’s roughly identical to that of the Nothing Phone (1). A transparent back with pieces that are designed to emulate the feel of a phone’s internals, without actually exposing those components, and all with some neat lighting throughout.

The overall layout of the “Glyph” lighting is also fairly similar, with roughly the same locations and shapes for each LED strip. The only notable differences for the lighting are found around the camera, with a split LED design, and around the wireless charging section, which is also now cut into pieces.

The bigger change to Nothing Phone (2) that we can see in these renders is seen around the sides and back, with rounder sides to the metal frame and curved edges along the display – which was previously completely flat – and the back glass. There’s also a new LED flash for the dual camera setup, and some other minor design tweaks.

Nothing Phone (2) is set to make its debut in July, with the phone packing a stronger chip, slightly bigger display, and also confirmed to arrive in the United States.

More on Nothing: