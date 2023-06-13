 Skip to main content

Pixel 7 and 7a get 32 fixes with Android 13 QPR3 update

Jun 13 2023
The last big Android 13 update is rolling out with QPR3 today and it contains a number of fixes for both the Pixel 7 series and older supported Google phones.

There are 33 fixes and improvements across the following categories: Audio, Battery & Charging, Bluetooth, Camera, Display & Graphics, Framework, Sensors, System, Telephony, User Interface, Wi-Fi

Use the following device key to interpret the Pixel’s Android 13 QPR3 changelog:

  • *[1] Included on Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5a
  • *[2] Included on Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a
  • *[3] Included on Pixel 7a

Audio

  • Fix for issue occasionally causing echo or audible feedback when using wired headphones *[1] 
  • Fix for issue occasionally causing some voices to be suppressed in VOIP calls made using certain apps *[2] 
  • Fix for issue occasionally preventing call audio to transfer between phone and paired devices

Battery & Charging

  • General improvements for charging, battery usage or thermal performance in certain conditions
  • Improvements for battery usage while using the front camera in certain apps or conditions *[2]

Bluetooth

  • General improvements for Bluetooth stability and performance in certain conditions
  • Improvements for connection stability with certain Bluetooth LE headsets or accessories

Camera

  • General improvements for camera stability and performance in certain conditions

Display & Graphics

  • Fix for issue causing display brightness level to adjust when switching between user profiles

Framework

  • Improvements for Work profile account syncing or connection between certain apps

Sensors

  • Fix for issue occasionally preventing NFC from triggering until device is restarted

System

  • General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions

Telephony

  • Fix for issue occasionally preventing eSIM from activating in certain conditions *[2]
  • General improvements for network connection stability and performance in certain conditions

User Interface

  • Add option to disable animation for PIN entry on lockscreen
  • Fix for issue causing app titles to occasionally appear truncated or cut off in the app drawer
  • Fix for issue causing certain grouped notifications to appear rounded at the corners
  • Fix for issue causing tinting or shading over app drawer in certain conditions
  • Fix for issue occasionally causing device to become unresponsive after quickly locking and unlocking
  • Fix for issue occasionally causing keyboard to appear when navigating to home screen
  • Fix for issue occasionally causing lock screen notifications to overlap with lock icon
  • Fix for issue occasionally causing lock screen to display a charging status when device isn’t plugged into a charger
  • Fix for issue occasionally causing notifications area to appear hidden or blank in notification shade
  • Fix for issue occasionally causing notifications to overlay outside the bounds of the notification shade
  • Fix for issue occasionally causing volume controls pane to cut off at the bottom of the screen
  • Fix for issue occasionally causing wallpaper to disappear when opening or closing notification shade
  • Fix for issue occasionally preventing keyboard from displaying when notification shade is expanded
  • Fix for issue occasionally preventing mobile network icon from displaying in status bar
  • Fix for issue occasionally preventing Quick Settings buttons to respond to touch input
  • Fix for issue occasionally preventing Quick Settings from expanding when swiping down
  • Fix for issue occasionally preventing work profile account onboarding to begin during first setup
  • Fix for to improve lock screen touch sensitivity or response in certain conditions

Wi-Fi

  • General improvements for Wi-Fi network connection stability & performance in certain conditions *[3]
