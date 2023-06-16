Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 shows off its huge outer display in official-looking image

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is set to bring the biggest cover display yet on Samsung’s flip phone foldable, and in a new image, we’re getting our best look yet at that design.

Following a marketing image leak of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 yesterday, MySmartPrice has also published an official-looking image of the Galaxy Z Flip 5. This image depicts the Flip in what appears to be a silver color variant. It’s hard to see here if there are any changes to the hinge like we saw on the Fold 5, but there is on clear highlight.

The cover display on Galaxy Z Flip 5 is shown in full in these images, with the folder icon-shaped display taking up the vast majority of the Flip’s cover.

The Flip in the forefront of the image shows just a picture of someone, while the one in the rear shows a music player with album art, controls, and information about the track. And that alone shows the improvement this new display brings, as Samsung’s past Flip models couldn’t show even half of that information using their entire outer screens.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5’s outer display is rumored to measure 3.4 inches, just shy of the 3.6-inch display on the new Motorola Razr+. Google apps are supposedly coming to the outer display, too.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 is further expected to offer a pretty similar experience to its predecessors beyond that, with the only other big upgrade being the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip inside. The phone may come with a price increase, some rumors have stated, but it’s all a bit up in the air at the moment.

Samsung has confirmed a late-July event where it will unveil its new foldables, and some other devices.

