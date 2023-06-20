 Skip to main content

Google Play Points can now be redeemed for an Android Plush

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jun 20 2023 - 1:54 pm PT
1 Comment
How to Google Play Points

Back in April, Google started letting users redeem Play Points for “Lifestyle” items and the newest piece of company merch is an Android Plush.

Besides Doordash and Instacart, Google lets you redeem items from its Merchandise Store in the US. The original collection included a pair of sunglasses, recycled bottle, Dino socks, t-shirt, and crewneck sweatshirt. 

The newest Play Points addition is a 10.5″ tall × 9″ wide Android Plush that’s adorably round. It comes in at 1800 Points, which is towards the lower-end of things, and no longer appears to be sold on the Google Merchandise Store. The listing does say it’s a “Member Exclusive Reward,” but we’re seeing the perk on the Bronze, Gold, and Platinum tiers.

You can “use your points to get the offer by Sep 30, 2023” and have to redeem before December 31.

It comes as all the other Google offerings will expire on June 30. Google could always renew the collection or add new items to keep things fresh.

Play Points Android Plush
Play Points Android Plush

More on Google Play:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Play Store

Google Play Store
Google Play Points

Google Play Points

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com