Google Play Points can now be redeemed for an Android Plush

Back in April, Google started letting users redeem Play Points for “Lifestyle” items and the newest piece of company merch is an Android Plush.

Besides Doordash and Instacart, Google lets you redeem items from its Merchandise Store in the US. The original collection included a pair of sunglasses, recycled bottle, Dino socks, t-shirt, and crewneck sweatshirt.

The newest Play Points addition is a 10.5″ tall × 9″ wide Android Plush that’s adorably round. It comes in at 1800 Points, which is towards the lower-end of things, and no longer appears to be sold on the Google Merchandise Store. The listing does say it’s a “Member Exclusive Reward,” but we’re seeing the perk on the Bronze, Gold, and Platinum tiers.

You can “use your points to get the offer by Sep 30, 2023” and have to redeem before December 31.

It comes as all the other Google offerings will expire on June 30. Google could always renew the collection or add new items to keep things fresh.

More on Google Play: