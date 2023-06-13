 Skip to main content

Google Play Store adds Chromebook and Tablet filters, snappy new animation

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jun 13 2023 - 10:01 pm PT
Google is rolling out a pair of tweaks to the Play Store led by improvements to the multi-device Chromebook and tablet experience. 

Back in September, the Play Store gained an “Other devices” top tab. It lets you browse Watch (Wear OS), TV, and Car (Automotive) apps, as well as games, on your phone. Located at the top of the Apps feed, you’ll now find sections for Chromebook and Tablet.

Introduced over the past few days, the ChromeOS section currently has 50 “Featured apps” and tablet has 28. There are also browsable sections for education, video/messaging, stylus-friendly, productivity, and media. 

Additionally, when searching, the devices filter will surface your Chromebooks and Android tablets, though the remote install capability has been around for a bit in listings.

Meanwhile, when viewing an app listing, open “What’s new” or “About this app” for a snappy new slide up animation. It will also quickly slide down when you go back.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

Thanks RKBDI!

