You can now redeem Play Points for Google shirts, socks, water bottles, more

In addition to Play Credits and application-specific in-app purchases (IAPs), you’ll soon be able to redeem Play Points for Google T-shirts.

Update 4/17: In the US, the new “Lifestyle” options under the “Use” tab are widely rolling out:

DoorDash

1000 Play Points: $10 off 1 order of $25+

Instacart

500: $5 off next grocery order of $35+

1000: $10 off next grocery order of $35+

1000: 2 months free grocery delivery

1750: $15 off + 2 months free grocery delivery

Google Merchandise Store

900: Google Sunglasses

1400: Google Recycled Bottle

2100: Chrome Dino Socks

2500: Google T-Shirt

5000: Google Crewneck Sweatshirt

Offer is valid through Sep 30, 2023 at 11:59 PM PDT and is valid only in the United States for Google Crewneck Sweatshirt, while supplies last. Your code can be applied to the total at checkout. You will not be charged for shipping or tax. All points redemptions are final and nonrefundable.

This will also be coming to Japan: “redeem for 24 hours of unlimited data through Povo2.0.”

Original 4/10: Google is expanding the Play Points program through “partner offers,” with the initial set coming from: DoorDash, Instacart, Google Merchandise Store, and Povo.

The one screenshot we have today shows being able to get a “Google T-Shirt” from the official Merchandise Store for 2,500 Play Points, equivalent to $25 in Google Play Credit. You’ll presumably get a promo code to take to the store website, with restrictions like “you can use points to get this offer up to 5 times.” This particular Play Points redemption offer will be available until June 30.

Another example is getting $5 off your next (minimum $35) Instacart grocery delivery or $10 off a DoorDash order.

These offers are starting to roll out to users today but are not yet widely available. Visit the Play Points page from the account menu in the Play Store and navigate to the “Use” tab to see if they’re available for you.

How Play Points work

You get Play Points when you make any purchase (apps, subscriptions, games, movies, TV shows, books) through Google Play Billing, with multipliers by tier level (which resets annually) increasing what you earn per dollar and unlocking other perks.

Level # of points needed Points earned for

every $1 spent Additional benefits Bronze 0 – 149 1 point * In-game points events

* Book multipliers Silver 150 – 599 1.1 points * Silver weekly prizes Gold 600 – 2,999 1.2 points * Gold weekly prizes Platinum 3,000+ 1.4 points * Platinum weekly prizes

* Premium Support

Last year, Google made it so that you could redeem Play Points for Google Store hardware discounts. Values ranged from $10 to $200 in what was an attractive perk.

More on Google Play: