AI-powered ‘Help me organize’ starts rolling out in Google Sheets

The latest Duet AI features entering Workspace Labs is “Help me organize” for Google Sheets.

Announced at I/O 2023, Google is leveraging generative AI to suggest and create table templates (e.g., product roadmaps, budgets, events). A “Help me organize” side panel lets you enter Google Sheets prompts like:

Agenda for a one-day sales kickoff event with session descriptions and status

Client and pet roster for a dog walking business

You can then insert the table and customize it at will. Google imagines this as being useful for tasks that require complex tracking and organizing, with these suggestions possibly surfacing factors that you didn’t originally consider.

Duet AI for Google Workspace can now help you stay organized in Google Sheets. Just describe what you want to accomplish, and Sheets will generate custom templates to help you get started. Rolling out now in #GoogleWorkspace Labs → https://t.co/0VPbhLziA0 pic.twitter.com/t7RH9haY8l — Google Workspace (@GoogleWorkspace) June 22, 2023

This is rolling out starting today and is a gradual rollout to Trusted Testers in Google’s Workspace Labs program. AI is a particularly fitting addition for Google Sheets, given its occasionally daunting use case.

Meanwhile, image generation with Imagen and other models is still rolling out to Google Slides following the in-testing announcement earlier this month. Both join “Help me write” in Gmail and Google Docs, with the latter still only available on the web and not mobile.

