Here’s the Nothing Phone (2)

Carl Pei’s Nothing is just a week or two away from the full launch, and after showing off the camera earlier today, a new video shows off the Nothing Phone (2) in full.

Today, Marques Brownlee posted a video diving into the design and lighting of the Nothing Phone (2). The hands-on was published under his “Dope Tech” series and showed off pretty much what we were expecting.

Nothing Phone (2) is slightly bigger than its predecessor and has slightly tweaked LED lighting on the back and a curved glass design on the rear. This final product we’re seeing lines up almost perfectly with renders that showed up last month – at the time, Carl Pei said those renders were “fake.”

The most notable change, aside from the curved glass on the back, is in the LEDs. Nothing’s “Glyph” has the same design, but this time with the different elements split up. The LED around the camera is now in two pieces, and the strip around the wireless charging coil is now split up into six individual pieces. Brownlee confirms these are still white LEDs only, but this time around, the software has more control over the LED zones.

The top section around the wireless charging coil, for instance, now has 16 individual LEDs inside that can be used for some functions, including:

Volume indicator (adjusts based on volume level)

Glyph timer (counts down based on a timer)

Nothing apparently also plans to bring this to third-party apps, including Uber and Zomato.

The Glyph interface is also now able to light up when a specific app has a notification, and there’s a way to create your own customizable ringtones and lighting effects for calls.

Nothing Phone (2) is set for its unveiling on July 11.

