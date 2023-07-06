Gylt, a horror adventure game that died with Stadia, is now back on PC, Xbox, and PS5

The first exclusive available on Google Stadia back in 2019 was Gylt, a horror adventure game from Tequila Works, which was actually a ton of fun. But, when Stadia died earlier this year, it took Gylt and some other games with it; but thankfully, Gylt is now back with a release on PC and consoles.

Gylt is, at its core, a narrative-based adventure game. Players take on the role of Sally, who is “dragged into a twisted version of her town where her fears and worse memories are presented in a wicked and very real way” while searching for her lost cousin Emily. You’ll be presented with challenges throughout where you’ll have to find clever ways around the world’s “terrible creatures.”

Set in a creepy and melancholic world, GYLT is an eerie story mixing fantasy and reality in a surrealist place where your nightmares become reality. Hide from terrible creatures or confront them as you find your way through the challenges of this wicked world.

On Stadia, Gylt gathered excellent reviews; unfortunately, the game wasn’t enough to really attract an audience to the platform. And, being an early release, Google’s effective paywall for Stadia access at the time meant that the game came with a hefty hardware investment.

Now, Gylt is launching on PC and console. You can buy the game digitally on Steam on PC (Windows only), the Microsoft Store on Xbox One and Series X/S, as well as the PlayStation Store for PS5 exclusively. The game runs $19.99.

More on Gaming: