Xbox’s PC Game Pass is coming to GeForce Now with ‘select’ games

Xbox Game Pass and its PC version, PC Game Pass, remains easily one of the best deals in gaming. Later this year, Microsoft with offer Xbox’s PC Game Pass on Nvidia’s GeForce Now service in a major expansion.

Xbox Game Pass has, so far, offered its own cloud gaming tech which, admittedly, is quite solid. But “xCloud” really only works on a small subset of devices, compared to the wider cloud gaming market. The service is only available for streaming through PCs, mobile devices, Xbox consoles, and select Samsung TVs.

Soon, that will change, as Microsoft today announced a deal with Nvidia which will bring PC Game Pass to GeForce Now alongside games that users have purchased through Steam, the Epic Games Store, and Ubisoft Connect.

Microsoft says that this support will be rolling out in the “months ahead” with support for all devices that GeForce Now supports – that includes Google TV. Notably, though, this won’t include the full PC Game Pass library, but only “select” titles.

Today we shared that Game Pass members will soon be able to stream select PC games from the library through Nvidia GeForce NOW. This will enable the PC Game Pass catalog to be played on any device that GeForce NOW streams to, like low spec PCs, Macs, Chromebooks, mobile devices, TVs, and more, and we’ll be rolling this out in the months ahead.

This comes after Microsoft was met with months of scrutiny of its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which was blocked in the UK over concerns for cloud gaming.

PC Game Pass is available now starting at $9.99/month.

