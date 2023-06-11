 Skip to main content

Xbox’s PC Game Pass is coming to GeForce Now with ‘select’ games

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 11 2023 - 3:00 pm PT
0 Comments

Xbox Game Pass and its PC version, PC Game Pass, remains easily one of the best deals in gaming. Later this year, Microsoft with offer Xbox’s PC Game Pass on Nvidia’s GeForce Now service in a major expansion.

Xbox Game Pass has, so far, offered its own cloud gaming tech which, admittedly, is quite solid. But “xCloud” really only works on a small subset of devices, compared to the wider cloud gaming market. The service is only available for streaming through PCs, mobile devices, Xbox consoles, and select Samsung TVs.

Soon, that will change, as Microsoft today announced a deal with Nvidia which will bring PC Game Pass to GeForce Now alongside games that users have purchased through Steam, the Epic Games Store, and Ubisoft Connect.

Microsoft says that this support will be rolling out in the “months ahead” with support for all devices that GeForce Now supports – that includes Google TV. Notably, though, this won’t include the full PC Game Pass library, but only “select” titles.

Today we shared that Game Pass members will soon be able to stream select PC games from the library through Nvidia GeForce NOW. This will enable the PC Game Pass catalog to be played on any device that GeForce NOW streams to, like low spec PCs, Macs, Chromebooks, mobile devices, TVs, and more, and we’ll be rolling this out in the months ahead.

This comes after Microsoft was met with months of scrutiny of its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which was blocked in the UK over concerns for cloud gaming.

PC Game Pass is available now starting at $9.99/month.

More on Cloud Gaming:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

NVIDIA GeForce NOW

NVIDIA GeForce NOW
Xbox Game Streaming

Xbox Game Streaming

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.