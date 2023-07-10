You can swipe on Google Search results to save and share

As part of the Search Generative Experience, Google made it so that hovering over a result gives you convenient shortcuts. On mobile, you can swipe right on Google Search results to quickly share and save.

This smooth swipe is a bit hidden and has presumably been available since May when Google started public SGE testing.

Sharing brings up either the Chrome share sheet or Android’s native panel if you’re using the Google app. It includes the site name and URL by default, while the bookmark icon adds it to the “Saved” (google.com/save) Collections feature. On mobile, the Add to Sheets experiment, which you have to enable, does not show up.

It appears that you can only swipe on single Google Search results that lack other attached links.

Previously, you could access this capability from the three-dot overflow menu. This swipe provides a much more dedicated solution and could encourage use of Google’s bookmarking capability, which has persisted for quite sometime.

This capability is only showing up on accounts that have the Search Generative Experience enabled, though it’s not particularly related to it.

