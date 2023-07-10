Threads already has 100 million users, and a surprising number of them are on Android

In less than a week, Threads – the new microblogging platform from Instagram – has reached 100 million users, and the Google Play Store reveals how many of those are from Android.

At present, Meta’s Threads is only available on iOS and Android through each platform’s respective app store. While a web app is surely planned – and was briefly spotted live – Threads can only be accessed from smartphones and tablets.

Despite that limitation, it seems Threads has found significant success in its initial launch, with many people seeking a mainstream alternative to Twitter following that platform’s recent string of user-hostile moves. According to a post from Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, over 100 million people have signed up for Threads in just five days.

Threads reached 100 million sign ups over the weekend. That’s mostly organic demand and we haven’t even turned on many promotions yet. Can’t believe it’s only been 5 days!

Of those 100 million users, it seems a significant portion of them are Android device owners. The Google Play Store publicly displays the download count of various apps, albeit only as a generic milestone such as “1M+ downloads.” Notably, this doesn’t count how many individuals have downloaded an app but how many devices it’s been installed on. So if a single user installs an app on both their phone and tablet, that counts as two downloads.

According to the app’s Play Store listing, Threads for Android has been downloaded over 50 million times since its July 5 launch. This suggests that Android currently accounts for close to half the service’s 100 million users.

On the one hand, this figure may seem to be on the low side, as the latest data from Statista shows Android as having approximately 70% of the global mobile market share, while iOS accounts for approximately 28%. That said, Threads is currently unavailable in Europe – where Android enjoys a healthier lead over iOS than in the United States – due to “upcoming regulatory uncertainty,” per a statement to The Verge.

Have you installed Threads on your Android device? Let us know in the comments below!