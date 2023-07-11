AAWireless, the wireless Android Auto adapter, is just $65 right now

Wireless Android Auto adapters have become commonplace, and that’s great news for your wallet. As Amazon’s Prime Day event spins up, wireless Android Auto adapters are available with solid discounts, including AAWireless, which has hit its lowest price ever at jut under $65.

Prime Day 2023 is underway, with tons of great deals to be had. Stay tuned to 9to5Toys for all of the best deals!

AAWireless was the very first adapter for adding wireless support to any car with wired Android Auto support, and to this day it’s still one of the best. As we’ve covered, the adapter supports extra features and, unlike most others, has a companion app that allows you to deliver support for firmware updates to improve the product over time.

Right now, for Amazon Prime Day, AAWireless is seeing a hefty discount. You can score one for a mere $63.99, 20% off the recently lowered price of the adapter.

Put simply, it’s a steal for a product that we just can’t recommend enough.

But it’s also not the only wireless Android Auto adapter discount out there today. You can get Motorola MA1 for a few dollars off, and some off-brand options are also on sale. We took a closer look at some of those cheap options earlier this year and, believe it or not, they’re actually quite good.

More on Android Auto: