Google Meet making it easier to access video filters, reframe

As it has introduced more functionality, Google Meet has grown in complexity, and the web app is now making it easier to access key video functionality with a quick action menu.

On the web, you can now hover over your video feed to pin, apply video effects (filters, immersive backgrounds, etc.), and an overflow menu. That last option lets you Remove this tile, Minimize, and Reframe “to improve your visibility” or zoom. This is better than having to dive into the overflow button next to the end call in the bottom toolbar.

Reframing is available for: Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, the Teaching and Learning upgrade, and Workspace Individual customers. Also available to Google One Subscribers with 2TB or more storage space.

Meanwhile, with other people, you can turn off their video feeds from the new overlay: “This can be helpful in situations where you want to focus your meeting view to just the presenter or hide participants with distracting video feeds.”

Google Meet’s new quick action menu on the web is available to all Google Workspace customers, and rolling out over the coming weeks.

More on Google Meet: