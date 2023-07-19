 Skip to main content

Galaxy Watch 6 will launch with a temperature app to measure things around you

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 19 2023 - 11:58 am PT
Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5, and now the upcoming Galaxy Watch 6, have a built-in temperature sensor that isn’t really used for much, but a new app will change that.

Announced today, Samsung is launching a “Thermo Check” app with the Galaxy Watch 6 series that uses a new Skin Temperature API to use the infrared temperature sensor to gather measurements.

In the case of this new Galaxy Watch temperature app, Samsung says that users will be able to “measure the temperature of their surroundings.” The company cites examples of water that you want to swim in or food that you’re about to eat. Using the infrared sensor, no physical contact is required to get a measurement.

As it stands, without this new app, Samsung really only uses this sensor for cycle tracking and select other data. It’s interesting that, even with this new app, it seems like you still won’t be able to get an on-demand reading of your own skin temperature.

Thermo Check will be available first with “upcoming Galaxy Watch devices” – the Galaxy Watch 6 series – and eventually be made available to the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro as well.

Samsung has reservations open for its new devices now ahead of Unpacked, with a $50 credit on pre-orders that can be applied to the cost of the device or an accessory like the Galaxy Watch 6. Unpacked takes place on July 26.

More on Samsung:

