Samsung Wallet update will add passes & tickets to Galaxy Watch

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 19 2023 - 12:30 pm PT
2 Comments
galaxy watch samsung wallet passes

Galaxy Watch owners are getting an upgrade to Samsung Wallet, as the smartwatch app is adding support for showing boarding passes, tickets, and more from your wrist.

Announced today alongside a new temperature app for Galaxy Watch 6 and WhatsApp for Wear OS, Samsung Wallet is also getting a pretty big update.

Coming soon, Samsung Wallet will support passes, tickets, IDs, and more from Galaxy Watch. As it stands today, the app only supports payments using cards that you’ve linked, but this update will add boarding passes for flights, compatible tickets, and more. It’s a major update but not an unprecedented smartwatch functionality. The Apple Watch similarly supports showing passes, though Google Wallet on Wear OS does not.

Now, Samsung Wallet will come to the new Galaxy Watch series too. With the all-in-one Samsung Wallet app, users can easily make payments, provide IDs, and pull up show tickets right on their smartwatch.

Samsung doesn’t specifically say where this will be available beyond saying the “new Galaxy Watch series.” This implies it may launch first on Galaxy Watch 6. The company does note, though, that you’ll need a Galaxy phone to use this functionality, and also adds that it won’t be available with all forms of ID.

Reservations are open now for Samsung’s new devices now ahead of Unpacked, with a $50 credit on pre-orders that can be applied to the cost of the device or an accessory like the Galaxy Watch 6. Unpacked takes place on July 26.

More on Samsung:

