Deals: Jabra Elite 7 Pro/Active ANC earbuds from $120, Philips Hue bulbs, more

All of today’s best deals are now live courtesy of 9to5Toys, with a pair of Jabra’a latest Elite 7 earbuds staking center stage from $120. That’s joined by some Philips Hue filament smart bulb discounts from $30, as well as this ongoing Nest Hub Max markdown at $169. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Jabra’s Elite 7 Pro/Active ANC earbuds start at $120

The best price of the year has now landed on the Jabra Elite 7 Pro earbuds. Courtesy of Amazon, you can drop the ANC earbuds down to $119.99 shipped. Normally fetching $200, you’re looking at $80 in savings alongside one of the first chances to save this year. Today’s offer is well below the previous $145 mention and marking the best we’ve seen since the Black Friday shopping season last year that had these sitting at $20 less. These flagship-caliber earbuds from Jabra arrive with active noise cancellation as one of the headlining features for the Elite 7 Pro. There’s of course a true wireless design like you’d expect to see from any new pair of earbuds, but also some smart features like onboard Google Assistant support and multipoint Bluetooth to supplement the 8 hours of listening. Not to mention the companion charging case that bumps it up to 30 hours of usage. See how Jabra balances the sound quality with all of the high-end features in our hands-on review.

Those in the market for something a bit more workout-friendly will want to check out Jabra’s Elite 7 Active earbuds. These step up the feature set with the same ANC, but pack an even more fitness-capable design with the ShakeGrip technology to stay in your ear. That’s of course while also bumping up the price to match. Currently on sale for $125.99, these normally sell for $180 and are also landing at the best prices of the year. The discount is $20 under our previous mention and arriving as one of the first chances to save this year.

Best price of the year takes $60 off Google Nest Hub Max

Today we’re tracking only the third discount of the year on Google’s latest Nest Hub Max. Dropping in price courtesy of B&H down to $169, today’s discount lands with $60 in savings attached. This is the first chance to save since back in April when it sold for $20 more and arrives as a new 2023 low in the process. The savings are also matched over at Best Buy at $1 more, too. Google Nest Hub Max delivers the brand’s flagship Assistant package with a 10-inch display in tow alongside all of the other smart home control and features you’d expect. Standing out from other smart displays in the Google lineup, you’ll find a noteworthy feature called Face Match, which delivers personalized music recommendations, adjust what shows on the built-in display, and more based on who’s around. We “couldn’t recommend it enough” in our hands-on review.

Philips Hue’s popular filament smart bulbs see rare discounts

Amazon is now offering a rare chance to save on Philips Hue’s popular filament smart bulbs after on-page coupons have been clipped. Shipping is free across the board. Our favorite has the A19 Smart Edison Bulb at $30. Normally fetching $45, this is delivering the first discount in months with 33% in savings attached. It did sell for a few cents less back in January, but this is otherwise the best discount of the year.

The whole list of Philips Hue filament bulbs arrive with a unique design that’s meant to be shown off instead of hidden behind a lampshade or up in a recessed fixture. Each one packs the usual White Ambiance feature set, including dimmable lighting, adjustable color temperature, and support for Alexa and Assistant over Bluetooth. Throw in the Zigbee integration, and these vintage Edison-style bulbs also work with Siri and HomeKit thanks to the Hue hub.

