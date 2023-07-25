Deals: Fitbit Sense 2 Smartwatch hits $230, TP-Link Matter smart plugs $15 each, more

All of Tuesday’s best deals are now live and headlined by one of the first chances this year to save on a Fitbit Sense 2 Smartwatch at $230. That wearable is joined by some fresh discounts on TP-Link’s new Matter Smart Plugs that now start at $15 each. Plus, Samsung’s just-refreshed M8 Smart Monitor is now on sale for one of the very first times at a new low of $600. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Fitbit Sense 2 Smartwatch lands with $70 discount

Offering some of the best prices to date, Amazon is now rolling out discounts for the latest Fitbit Sense 2. The flagship smartwatch has been largely trending at $300 since its debut last fall, with only the occasional discount here and there to walk away without paying full price. Today, we’re tracking one of the most enticing yet, as all three styles of the Fitbit Sense 2 drop to $230. That’s $70 off and landing within $1 of the all-time low. This matches Prime Day pricing too.

As the latest flagship wearable from Fitbit, the new Sense 2 improves on the original by packing some new health monitoring tech into a slimmer wrist-friendly design than before. Alongside all the other ways it has been able to keep tabs on fitness, there’s now a stress-monitoring EDA sensor, which joins the built-in GPS, heart rate sensor, and sleep monitoring tech. There’s still a six-day battery life, as well as everything else you can read all about in our hands-on review.

TP-Link’s new Matter Smart Plugs work with Assistant at $15 each

Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on the recently released TP-Link Kasa Matter Smart Plugs. Right now, a bundle that includes two of the accessories is marked down to $30. Down from $40, this is only the second discount so far since first hitting store shelves back in May. Now clocking in at 25% off, today’s offer is $2 under our previous mention and landing as the best-ever discount. A 4-pack of them now lands at the second-best price of $60, down from $70. As the newest additions to the TP-Link Kasa smart home ecosystem, you’re now looking at a chance to save on the brand’s new Matter-enabled smart plugs. Sporting a compact design that won’t hog up both receptacles on the wall outlet, these notably arrive with Matter connectivity to work with HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant out of the box. The features only get better from there, with energy monitoring allowing you to keep tabs on power vampires and the like.

Samsung’s just-refreshed M8 Smart Monitor falls to new low of $600

Earlier this fall, Samsung refreshed its popular M8 Smart Monitor with a new 2023 version, and now one of the first chances to save has arrived. Courtesy of Amazon, the Samsung 32-inch 4K M80C Monitor drops to $600 with its iMac-inspired design in tow. Down from $700, you’re looking at a new all-time low with $100 in savings attached. It’s only the third offer so far since first hitting the scene back in May, matched direct from Samsung too.

Samsung’s new iteration of the M8 monitor arrives with much of the same design and feature set as last year’s model. There’s still the sleek form factor that makes this more like an iMac than a secondary monitor, housing a 32-inch 4K panel in the process. The smart functionality is another major perk, with onboard AirPlay 2 integration being joined by access to all of the popular streaming services, built-in access to Microsoft Office, and even video calling features with a detachable webcam. New this time around, though, is HDR 10+ support for the screen, as well as the ability to configure it in a portrait orientation with a pivoting stand. Our launch coverage further breaks down what’s new, as well.

