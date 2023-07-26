Wear OS is getting an official Audible app

During its Unpacked event today, Samsung broke the news that Amazon’s Audible is bringing an official app to Google’s Wear OS.

Alongside the reveal of Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic, the launch vehicles for Wear OS 4, Samsung confirmed two more apps that are around the corner for Wear OS, as well as touting the new WhatsApp release. One of those is Gmail, which Google previously announced at I/O 2024. Samsung, unfortunately, didn’t provide any information on when that will arrive.

What’s new today is that Audible is coming to Wear OS.

Samsung announced that Amazon’s popular audiobook service will be coming to Wear OS smartwatches “soon,” but there was no timeline. Beyond that, Samsung didn’t offer a peek at the design of the app. Audible does offer an Apple Watch app, though, which can stream content, download it for offline use, and handle playback through headphones.

Audible app on Apple Watch

