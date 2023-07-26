 Skip to main content

Wear OS is getting an official Audible app

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 26 2023 - 12:01 pm PT
1 Comment
audible wear os app

During its Unpacked event today, Samsung broke the news that Amazon’s Audible is bringing an official app to Google’s Wear OS.

Alongside the reveal of Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic, the launch vehicles for Wear OS 4, Samsung confirmed two more apps that are around the corner for Wear OS, as well as touting the new WhatsApp release. One of those is Gmail, which Google previously announced at I/O 2024. Samsung, unfortunately, didn’t provide any information on when that will arrive.

What’s new today is that Audible is coming to Wear OS.

Samsung announced that Amazon’s popular audiobook service will be coming to Wear OS smartwatches “soon,” but there was no timeline. Beyond that, Samsung didn’t offer a peek at the design of the app. Audible does offer an Apple Watch app, though, which can stream content, download it for offline use, and handle playback through headphones.

Audible app on Apple Watch

More on Wear OS:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Wear OS

Wear OS

Wear OS is Google's wearable platform which is d…
audible

audible

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.