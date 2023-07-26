Trade in your old phone with Decluttr for 10% extra cash back now that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 & Flip 5 are here

Samsung’s yearly foldables are here, and with them come some great improvements. For those who have a pre-order placed, Decluttr is one of the better options for trading in your old device. Once your new Fold or Flip arrives, Decluttr – 9to5Google‘s official trade-in partner – can take care of that old phone and pay you for it at a better value than most carriers. You can even use the code “9TO5GOOGLE” to get a boosted return on your trade-in.

One of the reasons Decluttr is appealing as a trade-in option is the sustainability it provides. Samsung takes the same initiative in devices released, resulting in phones that use less waste and more recycled materials. Decluttr extends that even further, utilizing your old device to reduce e-waste when you upgrade to something new. In that case, your old device is put to good use and never thrown out.

On average, trade-ins with Decluttr result in 33% more money back to you than carriers programs. On top of that, you’re getting cash back instead of credit for something else to buy.

In all, the process is very simple. Heading over to Decluttr’s website will let you take a quick quiz for your trade-in device. You’ll see an instant valuation with Decluttr’s Price Lock guarantee. That essentially means that your quoted price will be valid for up to 4 weeks. This period is great for shopping around and deciding what you want to do. It also means you can start the trade-in process before your Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Flip 5 even arrives.

When you’ve made a decision, send in your old device to Decluttr with a pre-paid label so they can confirm the value of your device. With the company’s Tech Promise, you’ll either get your full quoted value or get your device returned to you at no cost.

Once your device has been received and verified – which usually happens the next day – Decluttr will pay you the full value by either direct deposit into your bank account or through PayPal. In either case, you’re getting money back from your old device.

Head over to Decluttr now to get a free instant quote on your device, which you can lock in until your Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Flip 5 arrives.