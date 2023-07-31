July Google System Updates: Android WebView ‘prioritized,’ more [U]

Android’s Google System Updates for July are set to bring “valuables” sharing to Wallet and more.

Update: The latest updates include improvements to the Google Play Store, a new UI for family groups, and newly “prioritized” updates for Android’s WebView browser.

Our phones, tablets, and watches are powered by much more than just the baseline Android operating system and its monthly updates (which don’t always arrive monthly for every device). Google also has ways to bring new features and improvements to Android through Play System updates as well as new versions of Play Services and the Play Store.

These three are collectively known as the “Google System,” and the company offers a gradually updated roundup of what’s changing each month. Throughout July, we’ll keep an eye on the new patch notes from Google and, where possible, explain what they mean for your everyday use of Android. Be sure to check back periodically to see what’s new.

The easiest way to check whether you need to update Google Play Services on your phone is to follow a direct link to the app’s Play Store listing and update from there, if available. To update the Play Store, tap your avatar in the corner, then “Settings.” Under the “About” section, you’ll see an option to “Update Play Store.” Meanwhile, Google Play system updates can be found through the Settings app, under About phone > Android version > Google Play system update.

Updating Google Play Services

Updating Play Store (1/2)

Updating Play Store (2/2)

Updating Play System (1/2)

Updating Play System (2/2)

As has often been the case, Google is starting the July 2023 Google System Updates with only a small handful of details, most of which are generic things like “stability” and “bug fixes.” It’s somewhat interesting to us that Google specifically lists new “Device Connectivity” features for Wear OS watches. The tidbit could be related to the upcoming ability to sync Do Not Disturb and Bedtime Mode between your phone and Pixel Watch.

The most directly noteworthy thing mentioned thus far is that Google Wallet will be gaining a way to “share your valuables” with others. It’s not clear precisely what this means, but it seems similar to the ability to share your digital car key, a feature that launched at the end of last year.

Update: Over the course of the month, Google has added quite a few new tidbits.

First up, it seems that Google’s tools for families, including Kids Space and family groups, have gotten some revamps. Oddly, setting up Kids Space now uses a “web based flow” instead of the previous native Android setup. Meanwhile, Wear OS is getting improvements to setting up devices for kids.

The largest set of changes came for the Google Play Store, which will feature prominent placement for in-app events, updates, and offers. The Wear OS version of the Play Store is also gaining a streamlined experience, allowing you to “install apps directly from search results.” There are also improvements for those who are low on storage space or don’t have consistent Wi-Fi access.

Another noteworthy addition to the Play Store is that Android System WebView and Adaptive Connectivity Services – the latter being a Pixel-exclusive app – are now updated as part of Google System Updates and are, as such, “prioritized when an update is available.”

Account Management

[Phone] With the new API, users can create their Family group on a better user interface.

[Phone] Migrate native Google Kids Space opt-in flow to a web based flow.

Device Connectivity

[Wear] New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support Device Connectivity related processes in their apps.

[Phone] Use QR code to connect devices for sharing.

[Wear] Improvements to the kids device setup flow.

Google Play Store

[Phone] You can now see whether new events, updates, offers, and content are available within an app or game while you are browsing the Play Store.

[Phone] You will see updated display designs for events, updates, offers and editorial content.

[Phone] For screen reader users, the “Screen reader-friendly” tag will appear first in the list of tags on the Details Page.

[Auto, PC, Phone, TV, Wear] Improved app installation on devices with low free storage space.

[Phone] You’ll be able to see more videos about apps, games, and content across Google Play.

[Phone] VPN Search results for VPN apps include new information about app security. Loan In India, search results for loan apps include new information about data safety and ways to get help.

[Wear] You can now see detailed app information and install apps directly from search results.

[Auto, Phone, TV, Wear] Updates to the App Details page to help you get a better sense of who the app developer is, so you can make more informed, confident decisions.

[Phone] Allow automatic updates over limited mobile data of Google Play apps for users who do not have regular access to WIFI.

[Auto, PC, Phone, TV, Wear] Some system services, such as Webview and Adaptive Connectivity Services, will be updated through Google System updates and will be prioritized when an update is available.

Utilities

[Phone] Integrate Backup and Restore within Security and Privacy settings.

Wallet

[Phone] Visual updates to easily distinguish Wallet object types in Settings.

[Phone] We’re adding a way to share your valuables in Google Wallet.

[Phone] Improvements to the notification Autofill users receive when they’ve added a new card.

System Management

[Auto, PC, Phone, TV, Wear] Updates to system management services that improve Stability.

[Auto, PC, Phone, TV, Wear] Bug fixes for System Management & Diagnostics related services.

[Phone, Wear] Updates to system management services that improve Battery Life.

[Auto, PC, Phone, TV, Wear] Updates to system management services that improve Device Performance and Stability.

[TV] System services updates opt-out may now also affect automatic OTAs on TV.

[Phone] Updates to system management services that improve Device Connectivity, Network Usage, Security, Stability, and Updatability.

[Phone] Bug fixes for System Management & Diagnostics related services.