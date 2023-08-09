Snapchat for Android makes dark mode free, so you can stop paying a monthly subscription

Dark mode is pretty much an expected feature of modern mobile apps, but Snapchat on Android has locked it behind a monthly subscription for a while now. But, finally, that’s changing as the feature has gone free.

In 2021, Snapchat added dark mode to its iOS app, but left Android users out to dry despite having more users on Android than it did on iOS. Finally, early this year, Snapchat added support for dark mode on Android, but locked the feature behind a paywall. The only way to get dark mode support was to pay for “Snapchat+,” a $4/month subscription.

That madness is finally over, though, as Snapchat is now rolling out dark mode support for all users on Android, paid or not.

The change was first spotted by developer Shubnam on Twitter, with a screenshot showing light and dark modes. We were also able to see this live on our end, as shown below on a Galaxy Z Fold 5. Snapchat does require that you reopen the app when switching the theme, and it doesn’t respect the system setting. While that’s unfortunate, at least you don’t have to pay for it.

You can find the option to enable dark mode through Snapchat’s settings menu under “App Appearance.”

